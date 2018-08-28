Fox News Alum Abby Huntsman Officially Joins The View

It’s official: Abby Huntsman is the newest panelist on The View.

ABC announced the Fox & Friends Weekend alum’s casting Tuesday after weeks of speculation.

“I couldn’t be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News,” said Huntsman, who began her journalism career at ABC, in a statement. “I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at ‘The View’ really is a dream come true!”

“We have an exciting season ahead of us and are thrilled to welcome Abby Huntsman to ‘The View’,” said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, senior executive producer. “She brings her unique life and professional experiences and has a smart, relatable and distinctive point of view on everything from pop culture to politics to parenthood. We can’t wait to return to the Hot Topics table with Abby joining our panel of incredibly talented women whose diverse voices have always played a significant role in the national conversation.”

The daughter of Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia, she replaces Sara Haines and joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on the long-running morning program.

The addition of Huntsman, 32, means that The View panel will include two politically conservative women for the first time. McCain, 33, is mourning the loss of her father, former Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday after battling cancer.

Haines announced her departure last month to join Michael Strahan on a new third hour of Good Morning America, which is expected to premiere on Sept. 10.

Haines’ farewell episode of The View will air Sept. 3.. Huntsman will begin Sept. 4, when season 22 premieres.