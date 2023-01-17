'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's on Board for 'The White Lotus' Season 3: 'Call Me'

Sheryl Lee Ralph is ready to add The White Lotus to her résumé.

Speaking with E! News at Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards, the Abbott Elementary star, 66, was asked if she'd appear on the show's third season after her fellow nominated actress Jennifer Coolidge starred in the series.

"I met Jennifer in New Orleans a few years ago and she's exactly what you think she is," said Ralph. "So when I see her joy and happiness and her winning now, it's proof to me, you can look any kind of way, you can be however old you are, all you have to do is be in the moment and accept it. And I'm accepting it for Jennifer. I mean, she deserves it."

Asked if that meant she'd be up for starring in the forthcoming season of the HBO series, Ralph said, "Honey please," before singing, "Call me. Don't be afraid to just call me."

Ralph — who plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary — also liked the idea of Coolidge, 61, making a cameo on her series, as long as it's okay with her costar and the show's creator.

She agreed that Coolidge would be "great" before adding, "But it's all up to my boss, Quinta Brunson."

News that The White Lotus had been renewed for a season 3 came just three episodes after season 2 premiered, causing fans to speculate possible plot points and potential characters to make their return.

It was initially meant to be a limited series with one six-episode season, but due to a strongly positive reaction, it is being given another go-around.

Series creator Mike White also confirmed that a third installment of the vacation-based hit is on the horizon.

"[Mike's] courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore," executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement.

Each season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series has seen a (mostly) new crop of guest check into an entirely different White Lotus resort. While the first season was set in Hawaii and the second was set in Sicily, White has dropped a few telling hints as to where he'd like to take the show next.

Coolidge first appeared in the show's debut season as the perpetually tipsy and wildly insecure Tanya McQuoid. The series followed a week in the lives of several upscale resort guests as well as some frazzled staff.

She then reprised her role in season 2, embarking on a trip to Sicily with her new husband Greg (Jon Gries) and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) — but the trip took a wild turn, ultimately leading to her character's demise in the finale.

For her portrayal of Tanya, Coolidge has won the 2022 Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, the 2023 Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series, or TV movie, and the 2023 Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series.

After winning the Critics Choice Award on Sunday, Coolidge told fans in her acceptance speech, "I just want to say this is such an honor. This is really kind of good as it gets... I just want to say to all the people out there, for anyone that's sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration. It's not over until it's over. It's not over till you're dead... Thank you so much."

As for Ralph, her portrayal of Barbara Howard has also earned her critical acclaim, winning the outstanding supporting actress trophy at the 2022 Emmy Awards and the best supporting actress in a comedy series trophy at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Ralph was also nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series at the 2023 Golden Globes, but lost to Julia Garner for her role in Ozark.