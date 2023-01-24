'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Scores Super Bowl Gig — Find Out How She'll Join the Big Game

"Don't you ever give up on you baby," the Emmy winner said after her Super Bowl LVII gig was revealed

Published on January 24, 2023 11:59 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sheryl Lee Ralph is headed to the Super Bowl!

As the NFL announced its official pre-game lineup for Super Bowl LVII on Tuesday, the Abbott Elementary star was confirmed as one of the performers. She will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.

The organization also revealed that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful." Previously, it was announced that Rihanna will serve as this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

Ralph, 66, has already begun celebrating the new career milestone, sharing a promotional photo on Instagram pegged to the news.

"Come on now. Don't you ever give up on you baby!" she captioned the post. "I'll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there."

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Many of Ralph's famous peers left congratulatory messages in the post's comments section. Her Abbott Elementary costar Quinta Brunson commented with multiple raising hands in celebration emojis while model Winnie Harlow replied with three fire emojis.

"This is AWESOME!!! 🔥🔥🔥," singer-actress Naturi Naughton wrote. "Go Ms. Sheryl!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Ralph has been on a roll lately. Her work on ABC's Abbott Elementary has earned her the distinction of being both a 2023 Golden Globe nominee and Critics' Choice Award winner.

She also won an Emmy this past September for her performance, and her turn at the winners' podium proved a highlight of the night as Ralph burst into song with a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species." As a Tony-nominated original star of Broadway's Dreamgirls, it was no surprise her impressive vocal performance inspired a standing ovation.

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't, couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," she said in her acceptance speech. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live from the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

