'Abbott Elementary' Is (Almost) Back: The Cast Gears Up for a New School Year in an Exclusive First Look!

Class will soon be back in session at Abbott Elementary!

The teachers of the beloved TV school are gearing up for another school year in Philadelphia — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look of what's to come.

In the first promo for the second season, staff members Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) confidently walk the streets to Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" — each sharing a little piece of their personality before arriving at the front doors of Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

"These new keys I made must be too thick," Ava says as she attempts to open the doors. "I blame the locks, honestly."

Janine suggests, "Well, what if we take this time to have a heartfelt discussion about what we're excited about in the new year" — of course this is immediately dismissed by her colleagues.

ABC

The mockumentary-style sitcom premiered in December 2021 and follows the misadventures of day-to-day life at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country.

Its first season earned a rare 100% critics' score from Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the review aggregation site's highest-rated television shows.

In July, the series earned seven 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, among them outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Brunson (who also scored a writing nomination for the pilot), outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Williams and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Ralph and Janelle James.

"What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy," Brunson, 32, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream ... most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.