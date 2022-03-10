​​Abbott Elementary Teams Up with Scholastic to Provide Free Book Fairs for Low Income Schools

The ABC series has made it their mission to give back to real-life educational communities

Abbott Elementary is giving back.

ABC has partnered with Scholastic books — tied to the hit series Abbott Elementary — to offer free book fairs to underfunded schools around the country.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Variety, six elementary schools will be given fully-comped book fairs, which will offer students two free books each and teachers 10 books to help stock their classroom bookshelves.

The participating schools include Philadelphia's Harrity Elementary, Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pa., Bond Elementary in Chicago, Dayton's Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis, Freeman Elementary in Flint, Mich. and Cortada Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles, according to Variety. All book fairs will take place between March 14 and 18.

Harrity Elementary in Philadelphia is the real-life inspiration for Abbott Elementary, which first aired on ABC in December. The series — created by and starring Quinta Brunson as a teacher named Janine Teagues — follows the new teacher as she tries to uplift her students and colleagues at a low-income school.

Since the show's inception, ABC has been drawn to supporting inspiring communities.

"Giving back to this deserving community has been a pillar of our campaign from day one, and thanks to several incredible partnerships, like our collaboration with Scholastic, we've had the great fortune of celebrating teachers through supply donations, grassroots activations and more, while also sharing the joy of our hilarious new comedy," Erin Weir, executive vice president of marketing for ABC & General Entertainment, told Variety.

"Our mission at Scholastic has always been to support teachers and provide them with the resources and materials needed to build warm, positive classroom experiences for their students. That's why we are so thrilled to team up with ABC and Abbott Elementary — a show dedicated to uplifting educators and reflecting their experiences — to put books into the classrooms that need them most and get kids excited about reading and learning," added Billy DiMichele, senior vice president of creative development at Scholastic.

The book fair is just the latest way Abbott Elementary plans to support real-life educational communities. ABC's Traveling Teacher's Lounge is also coming back in partnership with the series to offer teachers school and classroom supplies, food, books and merchandise from the show. The mobile lounge is currently traveling the country to stop at schools in multiple states.

In the spirit of giving back, Brunson previously suggested that instead of using the show's marketing budget to promote the series, they put the money toward school supplies for teachers.

"It's about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people," she said on NPR's Fresh Air.