'Abbott Elementary' 's Quinta Brunson on Her First Acting Job on 'New Girl' : 'I Didn't Care How Small It Was'

With no less than three Emmy nominations under Quinta Brunson's belt for her breakout hit Abbott Elementary, the sitcom's creator and star only finds delight in her less-than-glamorous start on screen.

"My first official acting job was on the show New Girl," the 32-year-old tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I was in an episode where the two characters, Jess and Nick [played by Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson], get engaged. I played the waitress at the restaurant where Nick is trying to get a reservation. That was the biggest deal to me because I loved New Girl."

In 2018, New Girl was in its last season, and Brunson, who was gaining notice in Hollywood thanks in part to her viral series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date, had met with New Girl creator Liz Meriwether "about developing something, but I hadn't really got a formal acting job yet," she recalls. "She cast me for that small role."

"She was like, 'I feel like this is so small. Do you want to do this?' I was like, 'I don't care. I love this show,'" says Brunson, 32. "It was the final season. I didn't care how small it was. I wanted to do it. It was exciting because I was just such a huge fan of that show."

Chrisean Rose

Brunson would continue to make waves in the HBO sketch series A Black Lady Sketch Show before creating ABC's mockumentary-style workplace comedy Abbott Elementary, in which she plays Janine Teagues, a can-do teacher operating in an underfunded Philadelphia primary school.

The freshman series has proved to be a hit with fans and critics alike, and Abbott Elementary has since scored three Emmy nominations, including an acting nod for Brunson and outstanding comedy series, setting a new single-year record for a Black woman in comedy Emmy categories.

Chrisean Rose

With season 2 of Abbott now underway (with an expanded 22 episodes, up from the first season's 13) and an overall deal inked with Warner Bros. Television Group, Brunson reflects on how her life has changed in the last year.

"It's changed in that I am kind of forced to realize what I'm capable of, which sounds weird," she says. "[And] to reckon with, "Ok, I guess if I do dream something, there's a chance I might accomplish it."

"I was like, I should have good dreams because they might come true so I should really focus on making them positive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Abbott Elementary returns Sept. 21 on ABC.