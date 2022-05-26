Quinta Brunson Reacts to 'Wild' Requests for a School Shooting Episode of Abbott Elementary

The ABC showrunner said that such petitions prove society is "not okay" in the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting

Quinta Brunson can't believe what she's hearing.

The 32-year-old actress and producer took to Twitter Wednesday to share her shock with fans asking for a "school shooting episode" of Abbott Elementary.

"Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write," Brunson said. "People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding 'entertainment.' I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no.' "

Her message came one day after 21 people — including 19 children — were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas after a gunman barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Brunson urged her audience to instead "use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I'm begging you."

On Wednesday, former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke — who is currently running for governor of Texas — interrupted a press conference by Gov. Greg Abbott, walking up to the podium to shout, "You're doing nothing!" before being led out of the room by police in the wake of the Tuesday tragedy.

"I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this," Brunson continued on Twitter. "We're not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it."

She then shared a screenshot of a message she received calling it "Example A: one of many."

In the text, an unidentified person suggested a school shooting episode of the ABC hit, to address the national issue.

"Formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass. I think Abbott Elementary can affect change," the person wrote.

Abbott Elementary made its debut in December 2021 as a midseason entry. Created by Brunson, the mockumentary sitcom follows a dedicated group of Philadelphia-based teachers and their daily lives working at one of the worst public schools in the country.