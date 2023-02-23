'Abbott Elementary' Favorites Janine and Gregory Finally Kissed — and Fans Are Going Wild!

Abbott Elementary fans, it's on!

The beloved sitcom's crushing coworkers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) shared their first kiss on Wednesday. After finding themselves alone in a flower exhibit, a tipsy Gregory leaned in for the kiss with Janine — and it's safe to say viewers are freaking out.

"I knew it was coming, and I still had goosebumps. And cried. Also, I cried," tweeted one viewer.

"they're literally perfect for each other lord Janine and Gregory are just soulmates GOD," another wrote. In a second tweet, they added, "GREGORY AND JANINE KISSED AND WERE SO AWKWARD AFTER JUST AS I HOPED PERFECT EPISODE PERFECT EXECUTION."

Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Many Abbott watchers used iterations of the word "screaming" to explain their reactions to the pair's first kiss. However, it wasn't all celebratory excitement.

The mockumentary has played out the colleagues' will-they-or-won't-they relationship with stolen glances and near-misses. Though it's been slowly and steadily budding since season 1, some viewers can't help but wonder if this kiss halfway through season 2 has arrived prematurely.

"Janine & Gregory kissed??? But it's too soon," one viewer tweeted. "I thought this would happen in season 10."

Another echoed the point. "Listen, I'm very excited for the turn of events for Janine and Gregory but....was it maybe just a little to soon?!"

Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Teasing the episode, star and creator Brunson, 33, shared a Super Bowl photo of Rihanna. While revealing the plot — which saw the beloved teachers at a conference — she even used a smirk emoji.

Abbott Elementary airs Wedesndays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.