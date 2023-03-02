'Abbott Elementary' Creator Promises Fans 'Will Get Some Answers' on Janine and Gregory This Season

A February episode of Abbott Elementary saw leads Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) share a much-anticipated kiss

March 2, 2023
TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON
Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Abbott Elementary fans won't have to wait too long for answers.

After that long-awaited kiss between coworkers Janine and Gregory, showrunner Patrick Schumacker shares that the show will keep the relationship between Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams' characters moving forward as season 2 heads toward its finale.

"I think people will get some answers as to the will-they-won't-they in the next handful of episodes," he told TheWrap.

Looking ahead to the fall, he continued, "As to season 3, we definitely had an opportunity, because we were ahead a little bit even at the end of the year, that we were able to start talking about bigger picture ideas before we wrapped the writers' room."

QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS
Gilles Mingasson/ABC

During the hit ABC sitcom's Feb. 22 episode, Janine and Gregory snuck away from a teacher's conference to view a living classroom exhibit after hours. Both had been drinking, and they ended up leaning in for a kiss while alone in the romantic floral setting.

Making things more complicated, the kiss came right after Gregory was dumped by Amber (Nate' Jones) but while Janine was still dating Maurice (Vince Staples). As of now, the pair have chalked it up to a drunken moment and continued to awkwardly coexist at work.

But of course fans still hold out hope that the slow-burn relationship will finally spark in a big way as the series goes on.

QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS
Gilles Mingasson/ABC

With season 3 on the horizon, the future of Willard R. Abbott Elementary itself is also in question. The third season will focus more on the idea of charter schools and how Abbott holds its own among Philadelphia's other institutions.

"We're going into season 3 with some ideas of an aspect — that I won't spoil — of the school system that we want to explore a little bit more," Shumacker shared. "I think we're approaching it like The Wire — different facets of this ecosystem."

Abbott Elementary airs Wedesndays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

