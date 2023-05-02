'Abbott Elementary' 's Chris Perfetti Can Make 'Strong Argument' for — and Against — Janine and Gregory's Romance

There's some chatter in the teacher's room!

Chris Perfetti, who plays Jacob Hill on ABC's hit comedy Abbott Elementary, can't quite seem to make up his mind when it comes to the romance between his character's colleagues, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

"I feel like I don't know that my personal answer and Jacob's answer align here," Perfetti, 34, says, before taking a moment to really consider how he feels.

"I will say I have a real appreciation for the way our writers and producers — led, obviously, by the genius that is Quinta Brunson — have really subverted people's expectations in many ways," he explains. "I think, for now, I am team… What are my options? God. It's really hard!"

Monica Schipper/WireImage

He continues, "I feel like as an actor you need to be able to argue your case. And I can really make a strong argument for both. I'll say this: I think the way season two ended is the exact way it needed to end, and that there's a door open. But, as this year and certainly the year before have taught us, life can change very quickly sometimes."

Janine and Gregory shared their first (and so far, only) kiss during the Feb. 22 episode, when the crushing coworkers snuck away from a teacher's conference and found themselves alone in a flower exhibit before a tipsy Gregory leaned in.

Gilles Mingasson/ABC

To make matters complicated, that kiss came right after Gregory was dumped by Amber (Naté Jones) — but also while Janine was still dating Maurice (Vince Staples).

The two proceeded to then awkwardly co-exist at work while dismissing the intimate moment as nothing more than a drunken slip-up.

So, while Perfetti maintains that everything has happened for a reason, and the door for Janine and Gregory is still open heading into season 3, he also has some hopes for his own character.

"I think something we got to explore this season was what happens to each of these people when you even give them a micro dose of confidence," Perfetti says. "I would love to see what happens if Jacob takes even more risks and steals the spotlight a little bit."

"I think he's really used to deferring to those around him and assuming that he'll mess it up," he adds. "I think it would be cool to see what happens if he doesn't."

Gilles Mingasson/ABC

In real life, Perfetti says being a part of the smash-hit show has been a "wild ride," but there's one thing, in particular, he's learned throughout the experience that does stick out to him.

"I'm learning how special this job and this group of people truly are. And how rare it is to come into a place where everybody is firing on all cylinders," he gushes of his fellow castmates. "I think it's teaching me just an immense feeling of gratitude."

As Abbott enjoys a summer hiatus before returning to TV in the fall, Perfetti is busy bringing his talents to the stage. He's starring in King James, a play that explores the depths of friendship through the lens of a shared love for NBA star LeBron James.

"I don't think it would really be possible for anybody to see this play and not have a profound experience," Perfetti says of the production, opening in New York City on May 2. "It comes out of a real place of love for [LeBron] as a person and everything that he can and has done. That tickles me. The fact that LeBron fandom has penetrated the American theater. It's an unlikely duo."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abbott Elementary seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on ABC.com and Hulu.