The Abbot Elementary Cast's Best Off-Screen Snaps

01 of 13 Golden Night Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty The Abbott Elementary cast dressed to the nines for the the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis posed backstage at the awards. The series won best musical or comedy series, creator Brunson took home the award for best musical or comedy actress and Williams won best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama.

02 of 13 Selfie Glam Quinta Brunson/instagram Brunson shared a carousel of images in December 2022 to celebrate that the first half of season two was available to stream. In this shot, she and her costar, James, were all glammed up.

03 of 13 Costar Love Quinta Brunson/instagram In this adorable shot, Ralph dressed as her character, Barbara Howard, posing alongside Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti.

04 of 13 Ballin' Ladies Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Brunson and Ralph were front and center at the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 22 (Philly is the series' setting). The two were tasked with ringing the ceremonial bell ahead of tip-off.

05 of 13 Comic Colors Lisa Ann Walter/instagram Low-quality photo, high-quality pals! Walter shared this candid shot of herself, Ralph and Brunson as they prepped for an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2022. "PRESENTING! The worst pic I'll ever post on IG. But we match the dressing room! AND we look like @skittles," she wrote in part on Instagram.

06 of 13 Dynamic Duo Lisa Ann Walter/instagram Walter and Ralph seemed to be having a ball at the MPTF 16th Annual Evening Before party ahead of the 2022 Emmys, where the show was a hit.

07 of 13 Strike a Pose ABC via Getty The cast came together at Disney's FYC Fest held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 4, 2022.

08 of 13 All in the Family Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Members of the beloved cast kicked off season 8 of Celebrity Family Feud in March and were joined by none other than Ms. Joyce Abbott herself — Brunson's sixth-grade teacher, whom she named the series after.

09 of 13 Order Up! Quinta Brunson/instagram In January 2022, Brunson shared a glimpse of how the cast spends time together outside of work.

10 of 13 Downtime on Set Quinta Brunson/instagram In February 2022, Brunson posted this shot on Instagram of the cast between takes of the ABC series with the sweet caption, "Work Family ❤️"

11 of 13 Premiere Smiles Lisa Ann Walter/instagram No one does a selfie like the Abbott Elementary crew does a selfie! Walter posted this gem in December 2021 when the show was first released. "This is truly a career high and I'm so very proud & blessed to be part of it," she captioned the photo taken at the series' premiere.

12 of 13 Candid Laughs Lisa Ann Walter/instagram This shot from premiere night can only be described as "pure joy" as the cast showed off their silly sides while celebrating the milestone.