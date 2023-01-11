The Abbot Elementary Cast's Best Off-Screen Snaps

Following the series' big night at the 2023 Golden Globes — it won three awards! — these behind-the-scenes shots prove the chemistry between the stars of Abbott Elementary doesn't stop off-camera

By
Published on January 11, 2023 05:39 PM
01 of 13

Golden Night

Abbott Elementary BTS
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty

The Abbott Elementary cast dressed to the nines for the the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis posed backstage at the awards. The series won best musical or comedy series, creator Brunson took home the award for best musical or comedy actress and Williams won best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama.

02 of 13

Selfie Glam

Abbott Elementary BTS
Quinta Brunson/instagram

Brunson shared a carousel of images in December 2022 to celebrate that the first half of season two was available to stream. In this shot, she and her costar, James, were all glammed up.

03 of 13

Costar Love

Abbott Elementary BTS
Quinta Brunson/instagram

In this adorable shot, Ralph dressed as her character, Barbara Howard, posing alongside Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti.

04 of 13

Ballin' Ladies

Abbott Elementary BTS
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Brunson and Ralph were front and center at the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 22 (Philly is the series' setting). The two were tasked with ringing the ceremonial bell ahead of tip-off.

05 of 13

Comic Colors

Abbott Elementary BTS
Lisa Ann Walter/instagram

Low-quality photo, high-quality pals! Walter shared this candid shot of herself, Ralph and Brunson as they prepped for an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2022. "PRESENTING! The worst pic I'll ever post on IG. But we match the dressing room! AND we look like @skittles," she wrote in part on Instagram.

06 of 13

Dynamic Duo

Abbott Elementary BTS
Lisa Ann Walter/instagram

Walter and Ralph seemed to be having a ball at the MPTF 16th Annual Evening Before party ahead of the 2022 Emmys, where the show was a hit.

07 of 13

Strike a Pose

Abbott Elementary BTS
ABC via Getty

The cast came together at Disney's FYC Fest held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 4, 2022.

08 of 13

All in the Family

Abbott Elementary BTS
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty

Members of the beloved cast kicked off season 8 of Celebrity Family Feud in March and were joined by none other than Ms. Joyce Abbott herself — Brunson's sixth-grade teacher, whom she named the series after.

09 of 13

Order Up!

Abbott Elementary BTS
Quinta Brunson/instagram

In January 2022, Brunson shared a glimpse of how the cast spends time together outside of work.

10 of 13

Downtime on Set

Abbott Elementary BTS
Quinta Brunson/instagram

In February 2022, Brunson posted this shot on Instagram of the cast between takes of the ABC series with the sweet caption, "Work Family ❤️"

11 of 13

Premiere Smiles

Abbott Elementary BTS
Lisa Ann Walter/instagram

No one does a selfie like the Abbott Elementary crew does a selfie! Walter posted this gem in December 2021 when the show was first released. "This is truly a career high and I'm so very proud & blessed to be part of it," she captioned the photo taken at the series' premiere.

12 of 13

Candid Laughs

Abbott Elementary BTS
Lisa Ann Walter/instagram

This shot from premiere night can only be described as "pure joy" as the cast showed off their silly sides while celebrating the milestone.

13 of 13

A Cast That Poses Together ...

Abbott Elementary BTS
Quinta Brunson/instagram

Captioned simply with a red heart, Brunson showed some love to her cast with this photo of herself, James, Williams, Ralph, Walter and Perfetti.

Related Articles
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Name-Checks Influencers While Accepting 'Abbott Elementary' 's Golden Globe: 'Hey, Brad Pitt'
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Gets Flood of Texts While Reading Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for 'Abbott Elementary' Win
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tyler James Williams Thanks 'Abbott Elementary' Costars After Golden Globes Win: 'Honor to Work with You'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Evan Peters accepts the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Evan Peters Wins Golden Globe for 'Dahmer' : 'I Sincerely Hope Some Good Came Out of It'
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'
80th Golden Globes - The After Party Powered By Billboard - Inside
Jenna Ortega Changes Into a Wednesday-Inspired Collared Corset for Golden Globes Afterparty
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.
See Former Child Stars Who Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes (Austin Butler! Ke Huy Quan!) Then and Now
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta