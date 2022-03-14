Abbott Elementary Announces Season 2 Renewal with Cheeky Letter from Principal Coleman

The renewal comes three months after the hit comedy series premiered on ABC in December 2021

Abbott Elementary is gearing up for a new school year!

The hit comedy series, which stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph, has been renewed for another season after a successful premiere in December 2021.

ABC announced the exciting news on Monday through a cheeky letter from Principal Ava Coleman, who is played by James.

"Faculty and Students (aka My Fans)," the note began. "The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I've made happen at our beautiful school thinks I'm a star. I mean are we surprised? No, we're not :)"

"With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year!" the letter continued. "That's right – Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you."

"Despite my being a natural in front of the camera, these things don't come for free, and my staff is having trouble seeing all of my unleashed potential! Something about needing supplies? Anywho, I could use your help getting them (Janine) off my back," wrote Principal Coleman, before adding a link to DonorsChoose, an organization that helps supply students and teachers with materials, technology, and other classroom essentials.

abbott elementary Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary | Credit: ABC

Abbot Elementary made its debut in December 2021 as a midseason entry. Created by Brunson, the mockumentary sitcom follows a dedicated group of Philadelphia-based teachers and their daily lives working at one of the worst public schools in the country.

Brunson, 32, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, previously opened up about how the show has become an overnight sensation in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"To have only had a few episodes [air] and just for it to be an abundance of love, conversation, and just enjoyment of the show is just so, like, I don't know. I am just so happy, so overwhelmed," she told the outlet. "It was weird to feel like I had to pull back from Twitter because of too much positivity. I was like, 'I don't know what to do with so many nice messages and nice comments.'"

She added, "I think everyone is so used to bingeing TV now, but we're not even in the middle of our season. There's so much more for people to see that I hope they enjoy."

Monday's announcement isn't the first time that the cast and crew of Abbot Elementary have given back to teachers and students across the country.

"We chose to put the marketing money toward supplies for teachers," she explained, noting that the production team and network agreed to reallocate some of the money. "It's about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people."