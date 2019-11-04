Abbie Cornish Is Absent from Jack Ryan Season 2 — and Fans Are Confused Why

The Australian actress played John Krasinski's love interest, Dr. Cathy Mueller, in season 1

By Eric Todisco
November 04, 2019 01:09 PM

Amazon Prime’s hit series Jack Ryan is back — but not everyone made the transition to season 2.

The political thriller, which stars John Krasinski as author Tom Clancy‘s iconic CIA agent, debuted its eight-episode second season on the streaming service Friday. But viewers quickly noticed that season one star, Abbie Cornish, was missing from the sophomore season.

The Australian actress, 37, portrayed Cathy Mueller, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases and the main love interest of Krasinski’s Ryan in season 1. But throughout the second season, she does not appear at all.

In fact, her character is not mentioned once. Ryan even has a one-night stand with another woman he meets at a bar in Venezuela with no acknowledgement of his former lover.

Since the first season wrapped, Cornish seemingly never gave a public indication that she wouldn’t be returning to the series. She is currently starring in Australian miniseries Secret Bridesmaids’ Business, which premiered in late September on Seven Network.

Abbie Cornish and John Krasinski
Myles Aronowitz/Amazon
Abbie Cornish
Frazer Harrison/Getty

RELATED: John Krasinski Flew Home ‘Every Single Weekend’ to See His Family While Shooting Jack Ryan

Reps for Cornish and Amazon have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Since season 2 dropped, many fans have expressed their confusion and disappointment on Twitter that Cornish is nowhere to be found on the show.

“Is anyone else HIGHLY disappointed that @AbbieCornish isn’t in the second season of @jackryanamazon? I was so excited to see the interaction between Jack and Cathy, one of the best parts of season 1, continue. Damn. Deflated rn. I hope there’s a good reason for this,” one fan wrote.

“Abbie Cornish is not in season 2 of Jack Ryan and I’m devastated,” said another Twitter user. 

RELATED: Love Is in the Air! Amazon’s Modern Love Is Getting a Second Season in 2020

Tweeted another, “Watching season 2 of Jack Ryan… loving having it back on the small screen but where is Abbie Cornish!? Feels completely inappropriate to have her vanish without explanation! Bring her back! #bringbackabbiec #jackryan.”

One fan even said they wouldn’t be watching the show anymore due to Cornish’s absence. “#JackRyan no Abbie Cornish, no watch!” they said. 

Jack Ryan is streaming on Amazon Prime now.

