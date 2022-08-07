Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her

Abbi Jacobson is getting married!

The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary.

Her costar and friend of 15 years D'Arcy Carden raved: "It's out. It's great. We're so happy. We love [Jodi]."

"Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged!" Chanté Adams exclaimed. "We've had to hide it for ... No, I'm kidding."

Jacobson blushed as she replied, "No, you have not. You have not had to hide it. That was not a thing. It was not a secret."

The Broad City alum began dating Balfour, 35, in 2020, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Thursday's Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own. They previously celebrated their first anniversary last October with some cute PDA-filled photos.

"One year with this incredible human. Don't know how I got so lucky," Jacobson wrote at the time.

"365 days of the best surprise of my life," Balfour captioned her own post.

Balfour, a South African actress, is known for playing Ellen Waverly on Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and has also appeared on Supernatural, The Crown and True Detective. Most recently, she joined the cast of Ted Lasso for the upcoming third and possible final season, according to Deadline.

Jacobson, who also co-created the A League of Their Own series with Will Graham, mused about honoring the stories of LGBTQ women of the 1940s and having All-American Girls Professional Baseball League alum Maybelle Blair as a consultant on the show, before she came out publicly at age 95 during the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

"So much research went into it," she said. "But Maybelle's point of view, specifically on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League experience, what that was like to play baseball at the time, what it was like to be a queer woman in the league, was pretty important for some of the stories we were telling."

"But at Tribeca, she had not come out publicly and that was so incredible. And don't you feel like it's like, '95!' I'm like, 'This show needs to come out.' She came out because we made this show," Jacobson added.

A League of Their Own premieres August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.