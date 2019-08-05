Gossip Girl's Aaron Tveit Would Be 'Interested to See' Where His Character Is in Reboot

The TV reboot trend has former Gossip Girl star Aaron Tveit feeling a little nostalgic.

The actor appeared throughout the famous CW series as Tripp Vanderbilt, the older cousin of Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) who had an affair with Serena van der Wooden (Blake Lively). PEOPLE caught up with Tveit, 35, backstage at Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

“Everyone’s nostalgic for a different time, and I feel that way too,” he said. “I remember when Full House was on Netflix, how that was such a part of my childhood television experience. So it’s just something that is part of our cultural need and want right now. I think it’s wonderful.”

Back in July, executives announced that Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012, will be revived on Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max. And while the reboot will feature a new set of Upper East siders, Tveit said he’s curious about what his character is up to now.

“New York in 2019 is very different than New York in 2009. So that to me is very interesting to see how the story and how everyone has fared since then,” he said. “I would be interested to see how my character’s political career had fared after all the problems before.”

During the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Gossip Girl‘s original creator and executive producer, Josh Schwartz, addressed having the original cast members appear on the show reboot.

“We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening, and we’d love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but certainly didn’t want to make it contingent upon [them being involved],” he said.

“They played these characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we want to respect that, but obviously … it would be great to see them again,” he added.

At a recent press junket for Amazon’s The Boys, Tveit’s on-screen cousin, Crawford, also seemed intrigued by the news of the reboot, saying he’d be “open” to a cameo.

“I always say I’d be open to it. I’m definitely a little bit more excited about this show right now but I would love to see everyone again, and if they could somehow figure out a away to make it work, I would love to do it,” he said. “But we’re getting old now, we’re getting up there.”

Crawford was asked about the show once again during Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“You know, I could maybe come back and play a father or something,” the actor joked on WWHL. “It’d be nice.” (For what it’s worth, Schwartz already denied that the new show would follow the original character’s kids, saying, “We ain’t that old, Jesus! Come on. We’re not that old.”)

And while Tveit — who currently stars as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway — didn’t exactly say he’d sign onto the reboot, he did reflect on how this politician character’s plotline would play out in 2019.

“I think even though my character wasn’t the nicest guy — I don’t know if I ever really got in any kind of serious trouble with the law,” he says. “So, I’m sure his career could’ve been fine. You know what I mean? Who knows?”