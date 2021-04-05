Rodgers is the latest in a lineup of celebrity guest hosts for Jeopardy!, after Alex Trebek, the game show's beloved host of 34 years, died in November of stage IV pancreatic cancer

Aaron Rodgers Says He'd 'Love' to Host Jeopardy! Full-Time, Watched 'Hours of Episodes' Before Guest Hosting

Aaron Rodgers has admitted that his future with the NFL is a "beautiful mystery."

And the three-time MVP, 37, says he would be open to becoming a full-time host of Jeopardy! after his two-week run on the show, which begins Monday.

"I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes," he said on The Pat McAfee Show of his preparation for the gig. "Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective — from Alex's perspective. I couldn't watch it as a fan anymore."

He also added that he'd even be willing to shave for the job.

"If [shaving] is ever a prereq to get the full-time gig, no problem with it at all. No problem at all ... I would love to be the host of Jeopardy!, yes," he said.

Rodgers, who was a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, said he thought about sporting a more clean-shaven look "to honor Alex [Trebek]."

Trebek was the game show's beloved host for 34 years, from its revival in 1984, until he died in November of stage IV pancreatic cancer at age 80.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback ultimately landed on a look that wasn't "too distracting," styling his hair in a combover and shaving his neck.

"But there was conversation. I think they might have been some people who wanted me to shave to the skin. I don't do that a lot," he said to laughter from McAfee.

He's the show's latest celebrity guest host, following two-week runs from Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker and Dr. Sanjay Gupta will also have a chance to prove themselves, before a new full-time host is chosen.

Rodgers previously raved about his experience in a video on the Jeopardy! Instagram.