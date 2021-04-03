Aaron Rodgers will serve as the guest host of Jeopardy! from April 5 to April 16

Aaron Rodgers Says Guest Hosting Jeopardy! Is an 'Honor of a Lifetime' in First Look

Aaron Rodgers is taking great pride in his latest gig.

On Friday, the official Instagram account for Jeopardy! shared a promo clip ahead of Rodgers, 37, stint as a guest host on the televised game show series.

Detailing that Jeopardy! was his "favorite show" growing up, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said of the hosting spot: "Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime."

"Following in the footsteps of a legend is something I know a little bit about," Rodgers added, referring to both the Green Bay Packers' previous quarterback, Brett Favre, and former Jeopardy! host, the late Alex Trebek.

The clip then concludes by noting that Rodgers will be raising money for small businesses, with money earned by the contestants matched by the North Valley Community Foundation.

Jeopardy! previously announced that several stars will join the show as guest hosts after series champion Ken Jennings stepped in as the first guest host for six weeks, followed by Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards after Trebek's death in November.

Katie Couric recently took over as the first in the roster of celebrity guest hosts, which has been rotating every two weeks before a full-time host is announced.

Rodgers' stint begins on Monday after Dr. Mehmet Oz's time as the guest host concluded on Friday.

After Rodgers' hosting duties end on April 16, other celebrities — including Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Mayim Bialik — will take over.

In another clip, also shared by Jeopardy! on Instagram, Rodgers describes the similarities between hosting and playing football. "The key to being football smart is to focus," the NFL star says. "And the key to really being good at hosting is that same focus."

While recently chatting with ESPN, Rodgers opened up about how he prepared for his two-week run as guest host after was a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy! back in 2015.

"I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes," Rodgers said. "Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective — from Alex's perspective. I couldn't watch it as a fan anymore."