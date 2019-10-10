Watch Aaron Paul Deliver a Breaking Bad 'Refresher' in Under 3 Minutes

No need to binge Breaking Bad before watching the new Netflix movie — Aaron Paul has you covered.

With six years having passed since Breaking Bad went off the air, Paul made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday to deliver a “refresher” on all five seasons of the hit AMC show.

“A lot of stuff happened,” he said.

The actor hit all the major plot points in just under three minutes.

“There’s this chemistry teacher named Walt who gets cancer, his wife Skylar is pregnant and his son Walt Jr really loves breakfast,” he explained. “Walt starts cooking meth to pay for his medical bills with the help of his former student Jesse, that’s me!”

Paul even made sure to mention his character’s favorite word before explaining that they “kill some people with science” and that Walt’s brother-in-law Hank was a DEA agent hot on their trail.

After listing a slew of enemies the two come across (including a “scary chicken man named Gus”), Paul caught fans up on everyone the show lost and where they left off.

“Spoiler alter: Hank dies, Mike dies, Lydia dies, my new girlfriend dies, I get kidnapped by Neo-Nazis, the Neo-Nazis die because Walt kills them with a cool robot gun in the trunk of his car, because again, ‘science bitch,’ ” he said. “Then Walt dies while I drive away in an El Camino, which is also the name of the movie where this all picks up.”

El Camino will focus on Jesse’s life after the events of the series finale: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

In the first trailer for the film, Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman is seen on the run after he escaped a bloody massacre that saw his former neo-Nazi captors killed in a plot by Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

The thriller is written and directed by the creator of the original Breaking Bad series, Vince Gilligan.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set for release on Netflix on Friday. The film will also play in theaters for one weekend only.