Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston on Their Friendship After Breaking Bad: 'I Love This Man So Much'

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are closer than ever.

The former Breaking Bad costars have continued to build a friendship after the show's end in 2013. Now, they're working together again on their spirits line, Dos Hombres Mezcal.

In a conversation with Esquire, Cranston, 65, and Paul, 42, who starred in Breaking Bad as the iconic duo Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, revealed how their on-screen "mentor-mentee" relationship has evolved into a real-life connection since their days on set.

Esquire: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Credit: Max Barsness

"I will say, when I met him he was in his twenties," Cranston said of Paul. "And now he's in his forties and it's changed. He's a husband and a father now. In our show we have a mentor-mentee relationship. But Aaron's the guy who's really the brains of the [Dos Hombres] output. He started it all. It was his idea."

Cranston added, "He knows more about business than I do. Someone has to be the cover girl, and that's me."

For Paul, his friendship with Cranston slightly resembles the connection between White and Pinkman, stating that Cranston has acted as his "mentor" through the years.

"He became one of my closest friends—my mentor—very early on," Paul said. "Someone I can confide in. And when [Breaking Bad] was done, it was a very hard goodbye."

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman

Dos Hombres has given the pair an opportunity to reconnect off-screen. "I say it every time I'm with him. I love this man so much. I get so incredibly emotional," Paul shared. "He is truly a father figure, an older brother figure, that I just love and adore so much, and the fact we get to kind of be in cahoots again—"

Cranston responded: "It's good," to which Paul ended. "It's a f---ing dream. It's truly a dream."

To create Dos Hombres, Cranston and Paul got in touch with the community where their mezcal is sourced. "We asked them, 'What can we do for you? What is it that you need?" Cranston said. "​​San Luis del Rio… the river that runs through this mountain town, is very small. This town has one landline telephone in the entire town. One."