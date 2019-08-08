Family drama is front and center in the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

In a PEOPLE exclusive teaser for the new season of the WE tv series, four celebrities and their family members move into a house with the hope of healing old wounds — but by the looks of it, there are lots of fights and tears to come.

“You thought Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition had seen it all, but it’s never seen pain, problems, and personas like this,” the narrator says in the teaser over flashes of the drama to come this season.

Aaron Carter‘s financial drama with his mom, Jane, seems to come to a boiling point.

“Seventy-five million records, 65 music videos,” Carter, 31, says in the teaser after the narrator introduces, “the pop star who lost millions to his momager.”

Jane then defends herself in another scene, saying, “I never touched your money,” which only upsets the pop star more. “Mom, the truth!”

Recently-divorced Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino, who stars in the upcoming season, is also at odds with her mom, Penelope.

“You never liked me as a kid,” Bellino, 42, tells her mom.

Another mother-daughter duo airs out their grievances in the form of Basketball Wives stars Gloria and Laura Govan, who are joined by Laura’s father, Michael.

Last, child star Corey Feldman joins the season with his brother Eden, and wife, Courtney.

“Six albums, five TV series, three No. 1 albums. Lost Boys, Gremlins, The Goonies, Friday the 13th, Stand By Me,” Feldman, 48, boasts about his work to his family and costars in the teaser, which he immediately follows by saying, “I don’t like bragging about my own work.”

At the end of the teaser, someone is heard saying, “Should we call 911?” in a panic as several people rush to a body lying on a dock as a paramedic preforms CPR.

Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino will return to host and counsel the four celebrities and their families throughout the season.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars previously aired Family Editions in 2017 and 2018, which saw celebrities like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Kendra Wilkinson, Brandi Glanville and Amber Portwood engage in fierce fights with their family members to sort out their differences.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars- Family Edition premieres Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.