Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did 'One Thing That Was a Little Bit Inappropriate'

Aaron Carter is speaking out about his complicated past with Michael Jackson.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Carter, 31, will be joining the next season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, where he will be sharing his thoughts on the late “King of Pop” following the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary.

“Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy,” Carter says in PEOPLE’s exclusive interview footage from the WE tv series.

“He never did anything that was inappropriate,” he continues.

“Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate,” he claims without elaborating further.

A rep for the Jackson family did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jackson and the “Aaron’s Party” singer first met in the recording studio in 2001, when Carter was 14. The 13-time Grammy winner wanted Carter to partake in his charity song “What More Can I Give?” Carter did, and by September of that year, he and Jackson had gotten so close that Carter performed “I Want Candy” at Jackson’s anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Over the years, Carter has shut down rumors that Jackson came onto him sexually when he was younger, telling PEOPLE in 2004, “Michael and I have been friends for three years. … Nothing happened between me and Michael. We didn’t sleep in the same room, we didn’t share a bed. We have a normal friendship. There’s nothing sexual to it.”

Carter, who will appear with his mother Jane Carter on the Family Edition season, is also getting candid about his rocky relationship with his older brother Nick Carter, 39.

“My brother and I weren’t talking before I went onto this show,” he explains in PEOPLE’s exclusive interview footage from Marriage Boot Camp. “After we did it, we’re back [to] talking again.”

The pop brothers publicly feuded after the younger Carter’s DUI arrest in 2017, when he lashed out on Twitter after he felt his older sibling wasn’t supportive after the incident.

“If my own blood truly cared about my wellbeing, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said in a Twitter statement. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Now, after seeking professional treatment for both his mental and physical health, Carter is giving credit to his stint on the reality show for helping him be in a better place.

“Participating in Family Boot Camp literally gave me the strength and ability to feel more comfortable in my own skin,” he says in the interview footage.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres later this year on WE tv.