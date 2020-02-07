Grey's Anatomy Fans Left in Shock After a Split and a Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital Departure

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy

Say it isn’t so!

During Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, fans were in for a couple shocking surprises – including a split and Grey Sloan departure.

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) — along with Jackson’s new girlfriend, Vic, and her Station 19 friend Dean —gathered at Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine Avery’s (Debbie Allen) home thinking they were there to celebrate the couple wedding anniversary.

However, as the night progressed, which was awkward from the start given Jackson’s new girlfriend spending time with his ex, the guests soon realized there was trouble in paradise.

After Dean asked Catherine to share the story of how Catherine proposed to Richard, it seemed as if the couple – for a brief moment – would reconcile.

Image zoom Richard Webber ABC

“I hadn’t thought about that story in a long time,” Catherine said, after leaving the table and meeting Richard in the kitchen. “Richard, maybe we’ve been too rash with this separation? Jackson is right. We’ve been through bad times, month-long arguments, but we always find a way. I know we’re angry with each other and we’re hard-headed, but I think we shouldn’t give up. I love you.”

“Apologize,” Richard responded. “I know that doesn’t come easy for you. But if you love me Catherine and you want this to work say that you’re sorry that you didn’t stand by me, that you showed no loyalty, that I had to reinvent my life, that I had to leave behind the hospital that I built, the people that I love. You’ve said a lot of things. And sorry wasn’t one of them.”

As Catherine began to apologize, Richard said, “Apologies don’t have the word ‘but’ in them. It’s too little Catherine. It’s too late.”

Rejoining the guests at the dinner table, the tensions were high and Catherine finally broke.

Image zoom Catherine Avery

“He’s texting his girlfriend,” Catherine said, as Richard was texting away.

“I’ve been talking to [Alex] Karev (Justin Chambers) about making you an offer to run our cardio department,” Richard told Maggie. “He approved the offer.”

After an upset Catherine left the table, Richard extended his apologies to his guests and left as well.

In an attempt to console him, Maggie walked outside to chat with Richard – who then proceeded to show her the offer Pac North would be giving her if she left Grey Sloan Memorial.

Image zoom Maggie Pierce

“Alex thinks I’m worth this much,” Maggie asked.

“Not just Alex, Maggie,” Richard responded.

“Then I guess that means I have a new job,” she said.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean Maggie will be leaving Grey’s Anatomy, the departure from Grey’s Sloan has fans wondering.

Earlier this month, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE that Justin Chambers had left Grey’s after starring as Alex for 16 seasons. His final episode aired on Nov. 14, 2019, so he will not get a send-off episode.

Image zoom Justin Chambers Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to PEOPLE. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He added, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.