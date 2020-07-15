Happy Endings Is Returning for a Virtual Pandemic-Themed Reunion Special

The main cast will be joining a virtual call to perform the special

Happy Endings fans, rejoice!

The cast of the cult favorite ABC comedy will reunite for a charity special that will feature "new scripted material," according to a report from Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The main cast — Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans, Jr., and Casey Wilson — will be joining a virtual call alongside "a surprise special guest," to perform for the pandemic-themed special titled, "And The Pandemmy Goes To…"

After the reading, the cast will participate in a live Q&A with fans.

The reunion will air on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page on July 20 at 7 pm EST and will benefit the charities' Color of Change and World Central Kitchen.

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"For years, the people — and multiple networks — have spoken: They do not want this show to continue," series creator David Caspe told the publication. "Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity."

He added: "So if you want to watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all."

According to the report, Sony Pictures Television is making a contribution to both causes on behalf of the Happy Endings cast and crew and is welcoming fans to directly support the relief efforts as well.

Fans can submit their questions for the followup Q&A using #AskHappyEndings and tag @HappyEndings on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Actors mourn the loss of their shows gone too soon

Happy Endings previously ran for three seasons on ABC between 2011 and 2013 and followed the dysfunctional adventures of a group of six friends in Chicago.

Wilson previously teased the charity special back in May during an appearance on Variety After-Show.

"We’re going to do a little reading of something at this time. We’re gonna get together and do a little new material," she previously shared. "Eliza and I are not going to lift one finger but the writers, they’re tapping away."