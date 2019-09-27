Delilah Confirms Identity of Her New Baby's Dad in A Million Little Things Season 2 Premiere

Thursday night’s season 2 premiere of A Million Little Things picked right up where the first season left off: with Eddie (David Giuntoli) opening up to his wife Katherine (Grace Park) after she learned about his affair with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), who is now pregnant. While Delilah tried to say the baby belongs to her late husband Jon (Ron Livingston), who died by suicide in the season 1 opener, Eddie knew the truth.

“I want to come home,” Eddie starts saying to Katherine. “There’s nothing I want more. But I promised you, no more lies. So there’s something I need to tell you. It’s not Jon’s baby. And I didn’t say anything to you because she and I agreed it needs to be Jon’s and I couldn’t lie to you.”

Image zoom Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and her baby. Robert Trachtenberg/ABC via Getty

Amidst the revelation, they receive the news that Delilah has gone into labor, and even though she’s upset, Katherine encourages Eddie to “be there for that baby the way you weren’t there for Theo.” Eddie later tells his friends that he was too drunk to be in the delivery room when son Theo (Tristan Byon) was born, but this time he stood by Delilah as she gave birth to their baby.

RELATED: TV Shows’ Final Seasons We Can’t Wait to See

Earlier, Katherine had promised Theo a special surprise, which prior to receiving the aforementioned truth bomb seemed like it would’ve been a happy, family-filled evening for the three of them. But finding out that her husband got another woman — one of their close friends — pregnant pivoted the surprise to baking cookies and 30 minutes of screen time. While Theo’s psyched he gets to eat one cookie and use his tablet on a school night, Katherine feels distraught and sneaks out of the house in the middle of the night after what Theo thought was a fun evening.

Theo’s sugar high doesn’t last, and he starts to realize something’s up after two days of not seeing his mother. Eddie tells Theo that his lawyer mom is off fighting “the most important court case of her life right now” — a metaphor for her figuring out the next steps for their family — but he believes she’s going to win (a.k.a. come home to them).

Meanwhile, Delilah is losing at trying to breastfeed her baby, and her lactation specialist at the hospital only makes the situation worse. She even snaps at Delilah and Jon’s son Danny (Chance Hurstfield) when he suggests giving the newborn milk in the baby bottle he bought at the hospital gift shop, calling it “the worst thing you can give a baby.” When a defeated Delilah later suggests trying formula, the lactation specialist asks, “Why would you deprive your daughter of what’s best for her?”

With that, Maggie (Allison Miller) blows up.

“Shut your face!” Maggie shouts at the nurse. “She’s trying. She’s been trying for the last two days and that entire time you’ve made her feel like she’s a bad mother just because she can’t breastfeed her baby.”

RELATED: A Million Little Things: Delilah Gets Shamed by Nurse for Struggling to Breastfeed Newborn

All seems to be going well for the group’s newcomer Maggie, until she gets angry at her new live-in boyfriend and fellow breast cancer survivor Gary (James Roday) when she discovers he’d thrown out her medication. Maggie, who found out at the end of season 1 that she was in remission from breast cancer, later confesses that the last time she threw out her meds, she found a new lump in her breast the next day and therefore thought the action would jinx her recovery progress.

Everyone comes together for the baby girl’s homecoming, and Delilah tells Eddie she wanted to wait until they were with one another to name her. She’s picked out the name Charlotte — Charlie for short — and Eddie agrees, so they share the moniker with their friends. Gina (Christina Moses) overhears Eddie and Delilah’s conversation and thus knows Eddie is Charlotte’s real father. And Gary and Rome (Romany Malco) found out earlier because Gary admitted he’d taken Jon to get a vasectomy years ago. Delilah’s two older kids still think they share a dad with their new sibling, though, so the whole group takes a selfie in front of Jon’s framed Boston Bruins jersey.

Image zoom Delilah and Eddie (David Giuntoli) in the A Million Little Things season 2 premiere. David Bukach via Getty

Eddie says Katherine and Theo can’t be there to meet Charlotte because his son isn’t feeling well, but he quietly tells Delilah that Katherine left when he told her about the baby.

Baby Charlotte’s paternity wasn’t the only one in question during Thursday night’s episode, though, as Barbara Morgan’s son PJ (Chandler Riggs) is seen poking around the Dixons’ house. After overhearing his mom (Drea de Matteo) talking to Delilah last season, PJ correctly suspects that the man who he was told is his father isn’t really his biological dad. But he has the rest of the season to discover that his actual dad is Jon’s former roommate Dave, who died on a 9/11 flight Jon was supposed to be on with him.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.