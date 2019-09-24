A Million Little Things: Delilah Gets Shamed by Nurse for Struggling to Breastfeed Newborn

New moms understand just how hotly contended of a topic breastfeeding has become in recent years, and in the upcoming second season of A Million Little Things, Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) gets a taste of what many mothers today experience when it comes to breastfeeding shaming.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the season 2 premiere, Delilah has welcomed her new baby — the one whose dad could be Eddie (David Giutoli) but she claims is her late husband Jon (Ron Livingston) — and the newborn struggles to latch onto her breast. But Delilah’s new friend Maggie (Allison Miller) comes to her defense when a lactation specialist at the hospital gives Delilah a hard time about her breastfeeding difficulties. (The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization recommend that infants be exclusively breastfed for approximately the first six months.)

Image zoom Maggie (Allison Miller, right) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) in A Million Little Things' season two premiere. ABC

“Shut your face,” Maggie tells the lactation specialist in the preview. “She’s trying. She’s been trying for the last two days and that entire time you’ve made her feel like she’s a bad mother just because she can’t breastfeed her baby.”

Maggie — who’s donning a pink wig after finding out at the end of season one that she was in remission from breast cancer — goes on to explain that she won’t be able to breastfeed her future children because she’d undergone a double mastectomy, but she’ll still be a “fantastic mother” thanks to Delilah’s example.

The first installment of A Million Little Things left off with major changes for the whole friend group: Delilah went into labor with her baby whose paternity is unknown; Rome (Romany Malco) and Gina (Christina Moses) disagreed about having children of their own; Eddie and Katherine (Grace Park) attempted to rekindle their marriage after she learned of his affair with Delilah; and Maggie moved in with Gary (James Roday).

The pals also finally solved the mystery of Barbara Morgan (Drea de Matteo), but viewers will have to wait to see whether she still plays a role in the uncertainty surrounding Jon’s death by suicide.

A Million Little Things returns Thursday on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.