A League of Their Own Reboot Series Is Coming to Amazon
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson will star in and co-create the series with Will Graham
A TV reboot of the beloved 1992 sports comedy A League of Their Own has been greenlit at Amazon Studios.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Broad City's Abbi Jacobson will star in and co-create the series with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle).
"Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked," Graham and Jacobson said in a statement. "We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."
The original movie told the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that formed during World War II. The cast included Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Hanks.
RELATED VIDEO: Geena Davis on How Hollywood Hasn't Changed Since Thelma and Louise and A League of Their Own
The Amazon reimagining, per EW, will evoke the spirit of the classic film while widening the lens to explore race and sexuality with a new ensemble of characters.
In addition to Jacobson, the new series stars Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Brain in Gear), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Roberta Colindrez (Vida), and Priscilla Delgado (The Protected).
A premiere date has not yet been announced.