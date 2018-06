Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

The Duggars’ 23-year-old son married his 19-year-old bride on Sept. 8, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise to raise a family in a way that honors the Lord,” he told PEOPLE. “We are to very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

In June 2018, the newlyweds welcomed their first child, son Garrett. “No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents,” the parents said in a statement.