Just like Meghan Markle! Queen Amber Cradles Her Growing Bump in A Christmas Prince: Royal Baby

Sound the trumpets: There’s another royal baby on the way.

With the Christmas season quickly approaching, Netflix is giving fans their first glimpse at the third installment in the Christmas Prince movie franchise — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!

And just like A Christmas Prince and its Royal Wedding sequel, the new movie is mirroring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s path with some exciting baby news.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby follows the beloved Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) as they prepare to take some time off from ruling Aldovia to get ready for the birth of their first child.

In one of PEOPLE’s exclusive photos from the film, American royal Amber is seen taking a page out of Markle’s book and cradling her growing bump.

But before they can welcome the new prince or princess into their family, the couple must host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce.

Naturally, things go awry when a priceless treaty goes missing — and Amber has until Christmas Eve to find it!

A Christmas Prince: Royal Baby hits Netflix on Dec. 5. A Christmas Prince and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding are streaming now.