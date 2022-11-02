'9-1-1: Lone Star' 's Ronen Rubinstein Secretly Married Longtime Girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy

Ronen Rubinstein is married!

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 28, and longtime girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy, 38, announced in an interview with Hello! magazine that they wed in August. The couple said they wanted to keep the special moment to themselves immediately following the wedding.

"I'm very out there to the world and I really let the fans in and I've built a tremendous bond with them," Rubinstein told the publication. "But we wanted to hold on to a little bit of privacy, especially for something so intimate and so personal."

According to Kennedy, the wedding had only 30 guests in attendance.

She explained, "We wanted to be married so badly and we didn't really know when, how, where and why and in the end we planned it really quickly. My cousin has lots of acres of land just outside of Calgary with horses and cows and it's a gorgeous property, and he was very kind and he said yes when I asked him if we could get married there."

She expressed that details such as her wedding dress were also an afterthought.

"I actually got it at Macy's," she said. "It didn't have a price tag on, it just happened to be my size and I really love the 3D trend and my dress has these leaves and it was very whimsy — and we love whimsical things — so I bought it, and it definitely matched that farm chic vibe."

Rubinstein added that he was "crying and lost control" after he first saw his now-wife.

He recalled: "One of Jessica's best friends played an Elvis song on the violin as Jess was walking down the aisle and all of our family were there, and it was just beautiful."

Rubinstein, who came out as bisexual in April 2021, previously opened up to PEOPLE about the relationship he has with Kennedy.

"She's my everything," he told PEOPLE in June 2021. "She's been my support system from day one. I can talk to her about stuff that I can't talk to anybody else."

According to Rubinstein, Kennedy first asked him about his sexuality while watching a scene from 9-1-1: Lone Star. Rubinstein said Kennedy asked, "Is there something we should talk about?"

"I said, 'Yes,' " he recalled. "It was the most supportive kick in the ass [to come out]. Sometimes it can be a lot to lay that onto your partner. It's not the easiest transition, but she's handled it beautifully and respectfully. Her support was all I needed."

"She keeps me grounded, and she keeps me here in the moment," he continued. "With her, it's just been a beautiful next chapter in our relationship. She's my rock — I truly understand what that means now."