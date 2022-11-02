'9-1-1: Lone Star' 's Ronen Rubinstein Secretly Married Longtime Girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy

Ronen Rubinstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy, who have been dating since 2017, wed in August

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 07:16 PM
Jessica Parker Kennedy (L) and actor Ronen Rubinstein arrive at the 15th Annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Ronen Rubinstein is married!

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 28, and longtime girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy, 38, announced in an interview with Hello! magazine that they wed in August. The couple said they wanted to keep the special moment to themselves immediately following the wedding.

"I'm very out there to the world and I really let the fans in and I've built a tremendous bond with them," Rubinstein told the publication. "But we wanted to hold on to a little bit of privacy, especially for something so intimate and so personal."

According to Kennedy, the wedding had only 30 guests in attendance.

She explained, "We wanted to be married so badly and we didn't really know when, how, where and why and in the end we planned it really quickly. My cousin has lots of acres of land just outside of Calgary with horses and cows and it's a gorgeous property, and he was very kind and he said yes when I asked him if we could get married there."

She expressed that details such as her wedding dress were also an afterthought.

"I actually got it at Macy's," she said. "It didn't have a price tag on, it just happened to be my size and I really love the 3D trend and my dress has these leaves and it was very whimsy — and we love whimsical things — so I bought it, and it definitely matched that farm chic vibe."

Rubinstein added that he was "crying and lost control" after he first saw his now-wife.

He recalled: "One of Jessica's best friends played an Elvis song on the violin as Jess was walking down the aisle and all of our family were there, and it was just beautiful."

Rubinstein, who came out as bisexual in April 2021, previously opened up to PEOPLE about the relationship he has with Kennedy.

"She's my everything," he told PEOPLE in June 2021. "She's been my support system from day one. I can talk to her about stuff that I can't talk to anybody else."

RELATED VIDEO: '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Ronen Rubinstein Reflects on the "Beautiful, Freeing Moment" He Came Out as Bisexual to Costar Rafael Silva

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

According to Rubinstein, Kennedy first asked him about his sexuality while watching a scene from 9-1-1: Lone Star. Rubinstein said Kennedy asked, "Is there something we should talk about?"

"I said, 'Yes,' " he recalled. "It was the most supportive kick in the ass [to come out]. Sometimes it can be a lot to lay that onto your partner. It's not the easiest transition, but she's handled it beautifully and respectfully. Her support was all I needed."

"She keeps me grounded, and she keeps me here in the moment," he continued. "With her, it's just been a beautiful next chapter in our relationship. She's my rock — I truly understand what that means now."

Related Articles
ronen rubenstein rafel silba and chaise dennis
Ronen Rubinstein's Coming Out as Bisexual Created a 'Beautiful Next Chapter' in Relationship with Girlfriend
Ronen Rubinstein
Ronen Rubinstein Announces He Is Bisexual, Says '9-1-1:' 'Lone Star' Role Helped Him Embrace His Sexuality
Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis
Who Is Charlie Hunnam's Girlfriend? All About Morgana McNelis
James Corden and Julia Carey arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Who Is James Corden's Wife? All About Julia Carey
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend "The Irishman" screening during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2019 in New York City
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Relationship Timeline
Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn attend 'Carter' photocall at Hotel Urso on November 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Relationship Timeline
lala kent and james kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Lala Kent and James Kent Shade Their Exes at BravoCon 2022: 'Dodged a Bullet'
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Matthew Broderick with wife Sarah Jessica Parker at the Broadway opening of 'The Producers' after-party at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. 04/19/2001
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Relationship Timeline
Theo James and Ruth Kearney attend HBO's "The Time Traveler's Wife" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on May 11, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Theo James' Wife? All About Ruth Kearney
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Relationship: A Look Back
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'