9-1-1 Adds Jennifer Love Hewitt for Season 2

Jennifer Love Hewitt has joined the cast of 9-1-1 as a new series regular for season 2, EW has learned.

Hewitt will play Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), who is starting her life over as a 9-1-1 operator.

The Ryan Murphy drama, which follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, will still star Peter Krause and Angela Bassett in season 2, but Connie Britton will not be returning as a series regular, initially only signing a one-year deal. She could possibly return as a guest star in season 2, though it has not yet been officially announced.

The casting marks Hewitt’s return to the network since starring on Party of Five and its spin-off Time of Your Life. She went on to star on Ghost Whisperer, The Client List and, most recently, Criminal Minds.

9-1-1 will return this fall Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.