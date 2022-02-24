'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot

Cutest Couple: The World's Oldest Living Bridesmaid (CBS)

Donna Mills is a high-powered lawyer who falls in love with her ponytailed, earringed, overall-wearing administrative assistant (back in those days they called them "secretaries"). Did I mention the ponytail? The coupling may be unorthodox, but these two overcame the odds — and their friends' and families' doubts — to be together. You do you, kids!

Most Unexpected Pair: Fatal Charm (Showtime)

Just your average story of a girl (Can't Buy Me Love's Amanda Peterson) falling in love with a boy (The Blue Lagoon's Christopher Atkins) who's an incarcerated rapist and murderer that breaks out of the big house to be with her. Ah, young love!

Best Hidden Talent: Fear (Showtime)

Nope, not *that* Fear. In this thriller, Ally Sheedy can psychically connect to murderers, witnessing their wicked deeds through the criminals' eyes. She uses this gruesome ability to help police arrest perps — which is all in a day's work until one psychopath flips her power back on her. The twisty B-movie climaxes — where else? — in a house of mirrors at a carnival.