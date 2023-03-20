Entertainment TV 90s Con 2023 Casts in PEOPLE's Photo Booth: Full House, Clueless, Sabrina the Teenage Witch At 90s Con 2023 in Connecticut over the weekend, beloved television, movies and music stars came together to talk all things nostalgia: see the pics! By Kate Hogan Published on March 20, 2023 11:20 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 31 The Stars of Full House Emily Assiran/Getty Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin 02 of 31 Jodie Sweetin Emily Assiran/Getty of Full House 03 of 31 Andrea Barber Emily Assiran/Getty of Full House 04 of 31 Dave Coulier Emily Assiran/Getty of Full House 05 of 31 Candace Cameron Bure Emily Assiran/Getty of Full House 06 of 31 The Stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 Emily Assiran/Getty Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering 07 of 31 Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Emily Assiran/Getty of Beverly Hills, 90210 08 of 31 Jason Priestley Emily Assiran/Getty of Beverly Hills, 90210 09 of 31 Jennie Garth Emily Assiran/Getty of Beverly Hills, 90210 10 of 31 The Stars of Sabrina the Teenage Witch Emily Assiran/Getty Jenna Leigh Green, Nate Richert, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick 11 of 31 Caroline Rhea & Beth Broderick Emily Assiran/Getty of Sabrina the Teenage Witch 12 of 31 Steve Burns Emily Assiran/Getty of Blue's Clues 13 of 31 Stacey Dash Emily Assiran/Getty of Clueless 14 of 31 Breckin Meyer Emily Assiran/Getty of Clueless 15 of 31 Kel Mitchell & Kenan Thompson Emily Assiran/Getty of All That and Good Burger 2 16 of 31 The Stars of All That Emily Assiran/Getty Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson 17 of 31 Kel Mitchell Emily Assiran/Getty of All That and Good Burger 2 18 of 31 Lori Beth Denberg & Danny Tamberelli Emily Assiran/Getty of All That 19 of 31 Chris Kirkpatrick & Joey Fatone Emily Assiran/Getty of 'NSYNC 20 of 31 Joey Fatone Emily Assiran/Getty of 'NSYNC 21 of 31 Jeff Timmons Emily Assiran/Getty of 98 Degrees 22 of 31 The Stars of Jawbreaker Emily Assiran/Getty Rebecca Gayheart, Rose McGowan and Julie Benz 23 of 31 Rebecca Gayheart Emily Assiran/Getty of Jawbreaker 24 of 31 Julie Benz Emily Assiran/Getty of Jawbreaker 25 of 31 Jason Marsden Emily Assiran/Getty of Hocus Pocus 26 of 31 Omri Katz Emily Assiran/Getty of Hocus Pocus 27 of 31 Thora Birch Emily Assiran/Getty of Hocus Pocus 28 of 31 Vinessa Shaw Emily Assiran/Getty of Hocus Pocus 29 of 31 The Stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Emily Assiran/Getty Kristine Sutherland, Clare Kramer and Charisma Carpenter 30 of 31 Charisma Carpenter Emily Assiran/Getty of Buffy the Vampire Slayer 31 of 31 Dorian Gregory Emily Assiran/Getty of Charmed