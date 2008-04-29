90210 Update: Hilary Duff Out, Degrassi Star In

Meet Annie Mills!

Shenae Grimes — who plays former good girl Darcy Edwards on Degrassi: The Next Generation — has been cast in the CW’s new 90210 spinoff as Annie Mills, the daughter of the principal of Beverly Hills High.

Hilary Duff was approached for the role, but told reporters, “It’s not true,” when asked if she would be on the show.

Grimes will join cast members Dustin Milligan and Nip/Tuck‘s AnnaLynne McCord, as well as Full House star Lori Loughlin, who will play Annie’s mom, Celia Mills.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be part of a great franchise,” Loughlin tells PEOPLE at the Made of Honor premiere in New York Monday. “Everyone knows 90210 so it’s going to be fun and I’m so thrilled!”

In the show, the Mills family move from Kansas to the world’s most famous zip code to be closer to Annie’s grandmother, a former film star with a drinking problem. Arrested Development‘s Jessica Walter will play the Mills matriarch, Tabitha, TV Guide reports.