90210 Review: The New Kids Have Yet to ‘Gel’

The CW has gone and Gossip Girl-ified Beverly Hills, 90210, the show that gave a still-grateful nation Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley and Tori Spelling. The resulting premiere teamed with so many scheming, fashion-forward characters it could have been Vanity Fair with bleached teeth and lip gloss. It wasn’t bad–and it was certainly better than the CW’s other new show about rich kids, Privileged–but a one-hour pilot episode might have worked better than Tuesday’s epic two-hour special. As it ended I felt I was stepping off a crowded escalator at the mall. The show preserves the original FOX series’ conceit of Midwestern siblings relocated to the West Coast and dropped into the glossy, youthful decadence of a high school in Beverly Hills. But the strength of the original was that ensemble of young actors, not the concept: Even though they were creations of Aaron Spelling’s fantasy factory–literally, I suppose, in Tori’s case–they seemed grounded in something like plain, real life.