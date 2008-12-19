90210: Brenda & Kelly Face Off

Can Brenda (Shannen Doherty) and Kelly (Jennie Garth) work together to help Adrianna (Jessica Lowndes) without fighting on the all-new 90210?

The one-time besties have shared secrets and milestones while battling over boyfriends and even crushes — most recently, hot English teacher Mr. Matthews (Ryan Eggold) — for decades. But in an upcoming episode, Kelly doesn’t want to walk down memory lane, but instead asks Brenda to help Adrianna, who is a recovering drug addict. Watch what happens!

90210 returns 8 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Jan. 6, on the CW.