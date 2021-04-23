Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord costarred on The CW’s 90210 from 2008 through 2013

90210 stars Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord are bringing their storied friendship to the podcast world.

Grimes-Beech announced on Instagram Friday that she and former costar McCord are launching a podcast, Unzipped, premiering May 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dropping some 🔥 so STOP. SWIPE. AND LISTEN," the 31-year-old actress captioned her post. "I am bursting with excitement to announce that my former 90210 castmate @theannalynnemccord and I are launching a podcast together!!!"

She continued, "We are back together, older, wiser and more outspoken than ever! We may not be in the infamous zip code anymore but you can keep up is [sic] every week on the UNZIPPED podcast! Click the link in my bio to pre-subscribe to our new podcast and visit theunzippedpodcast.com to sign up for exclusive messages from your favorite frenemies. Speak to you soon!!! 😘"

Grimes-Beech and McCord starred as BFFs Annie Wilson and Naomi Clark on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff, which aired on The CW from 2008 through 2013. Alongside their podcast announcement, Grimes-Beech shared a snippet of conversation between her and McCord, 33, explaining their new venture.

"After years spent playing best friends on screen on 90210," Grimes-Beech begins as McCord finishes her sentence, "And fighting like hell behind the scenes …"

"Ah yes how could I forget," Grimes-Beech says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90210 AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes on 90210 | Credit: Everett

"We made it out of our time in young Hollywood on a show that shared names with the most iconic zip code in the world," McCord continues. "Bonded for life but not without a s--- ton of baggage in tow."