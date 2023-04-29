'90 Day' 's Liz Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Headache' and 'King' Big Ed Brown

With their arms crossed, Liz and her 9-year-old daughter Ryleigh look up at Ed standing victoriously on a rock in the birthday tribute

By
Published on April 29, 2023 06:21 PM
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
Photo: AARON FELDMAN/TLC

It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown had a rocking birthday.

90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth "Liz" Woods celebrated her partner turning 58 on Friday with a hilarious Instagram Story, where Brown stands victoriously on a rock with a crown sticker rotating over his head.

As confetti falls down over the photo, an annoyed Woods and her daughter Ryleigh, 9, look up at him with their arms crossed in matching sky-blue dresses.

"Happy Birthday To Our Favorite Headache & To The King Of The House," she wrote. Brown reposted the Instagram Story on his account, writing over the photo, "My luv's..!"

Brown and Woods have had a rocky relationship, breaking up a whopping 11 times over the course of their time together. The couple ended their engagement while filming the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all, which aired in January.

Woods discovered that Brown had recently spoken to his ex-fiancé Rosemarie Vega from his 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way days. She also allegedly found him on an Asian dating website.

In confronting him about his possible infidelity, Brown promptly requested that Woods return her engagement ring.

But the pair rekindled their love shortly after the tell-all aired. Confirming the reconciliation, Brown posted an Instagram Reel of the on-again-off-again duo dancing together.

"Living our best life ❤️," he captioned the post, later sharing an Instagram post where he referred to Woods as his "baby."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

