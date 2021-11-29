90 Days Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit Marry in Secret Ceremony 10 Years After Meeting Online

During the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh tied the knot without telling his parents

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh finally got their happy ending on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

During the TLC hit's season 3 finale on Sunday, Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, wed in an intimate Hindu-style ceremony. The longtime couple's nuptials come nearly 10 years after they met online.

The episode began with Sumit telling Jenny his reasoning for pumping the brakes on their marriage application. But Sumit eventually reversed his initial decision.

"My fear is what's causing us problems. And I feel maybe you feel insecure now and I don't want that, because if you start feeling insecure, it means you are losing hope, you are losing trust on me," Sumit told Jenny. "And I cannot afford that because that's the start of the relationship going to a wrong direction. I don't want to spoil the relationship, I don't want to spoil the love that we are having with each other."

"I will marry you because I want to. I want to be with you, I don't want to lose you," he continued. "I want to keep experiencing that love. ... I am ready, you are ready, we both are ready and that's good."

But the wedding had to happen quickly due to Jenny's expiring visa. Because of the quick turnaround, they neglected to tell Sumit's parents of their intentions, believing they would try to stop the marriage from happening.

Sumit admitted he was "a bit nervous" about keeping his parents in the dark about the wedding.

"I know that once they come to know about it, then they will get upset that I didn't told [sic] them that I'm getting married," Sumit told Jenny. "I'm hoping that might be [it's] going to take some time, but we will be back as a happy good family."

In a confessional, Jenny addressed the couple's rollercoaster relationship over the years.

"So many things have happened in our relationship to stop our marriage and I didn't think it would ever happen," she said. "But we're finally here, and I'm so happy and I'm so excited."

Jenny also celebrated the relationship milestone by posting a silly photo of the pair on Instagram. "We are married," she wrote alongside a string of emojis.

Jenny and Sumit weren't the only couple to get married during Sunday's finale episode. The season finale saw Alina and Steven Johnston as well as Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio exchange vows. And though Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas were already married, they decided to have a larger ceremony to celebrate their union alongside loved ones.