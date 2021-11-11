Big Ed and Liz are back together and preparing to wed after an up-and-down relationship that was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life

90 Day's Big Ed Says He and Fiancée Liz Woods Previously Broke Up Because of 'Timing'

90 Day Fiancé's Ed "Big Ed" Brown is opening up about his breakup from Elizabeth "Liz" Woods — and how the duo eventually found their way back to each other.

"The timing wasn't right and it was rushed — we both rushed things," Ed told PeopleTV's Reality Check of why he and Liz broke up initially. "I would narrow it down to timing, and I tried to move too fast."

After the split, Ed said he turned to therapy as a way to help him cope and improve himself.

"I wasn't a good person, I wasn't a good boyfriend," he said. "I didn't treat Liz like she deserved to be treated. I wasn't a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself]."

Liz, meanwhile, told PEOPLE she also had a hard time during their initial breakup. "I struggled a lot when we broke up — I went through a really bad depression stage," she said after joining her fiancé on Reality Check.

About a month before their reunion, which will be documented on season 2 of The Single Life, premiering Friday on discovery+, Ed said he realized Liz was the one for him.

"I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," he said. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."

After a whirlwind engagement — they got back together on a Saturday, and Ed popped the question on Sunday — he said he "couldn't be happier."

"I know in my heart that she's my forever, and that's all I need to know. I don't want to be with anybody else, I don't want to think about anybody else," the reality star said.

As for their upcoming wedding, Liz noted that they aren't rushing into planning just yet.

"We have a lot on our plate right now, so trying to think about a wedding is really hard," she said. "But we're in the works, discussing it and moving forward with our plans."