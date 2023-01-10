'90 Day' : Usman's Ex Wife Lisa Slams Him as a 'Scammer' and 'Fool' in Diss About His Autotune Usage

Lisa "Baby Girl Lisa" Hamme is calling out her ex-husband Usman "Sojaboy" Umar.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days alum slammed Usman's behavior after Kim Menzies' son Jamal accused him of manipulating his mother following their split.

"Jamal, Ed & other cast nailed it," she shared in an Instagram video set to "Big Scammer" by Vka$h. "Scammer Sodaboy karma is being served to you atm [at the moment]!"

In a second post set to Ludacris' "Act A Fool", Lisa poked fun at Usman's music career.

"How are these 2 going [to] laugh at Libby [Castravet] at least she doesn't AUTOTUNE! unlike this fool," she wrote, adding the hashtag "scammers."

On Sunday's tell-all episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jamal claimed Usman tricked his mother into breaking up with him.

"She wants to believe that it was her that ended it, but basically to me what I think is, like, Usman said, 'Look, I want a kid with a second wife.' And my mom still said, 'Yes, yes.' And he was like, 'Uh, you know what? I don't want to have my own kid, I want to adopt a kid,'" he explained, per Entertainment Tonight.

"So if anything, he guilted her into breaking up and I feel like you broke up with him, but it's like he pushed you to do it," he continued. "And so now, he doesn't look as bad, you know, because you ended it."

"He loved her for reasons of what she could do for him," he added. "Their relationship didn't make sense to me and his reasonings didn't make sense."

Ed "Big Ed" Brown also accused Usman of being "an opportunist" who is "more worried about his reputation and promoting his music."

However, Usman defended himself against the accusations and insisted he was "not scamming" Kim.

"I cannot stand people accusing me from America calling me scammer when I am not in the position to even need from somebody," he explained.

On last Sunday's tell-all episode, the couple clarified the status of their complicated relationship to host Shaun Robinson. When asked if they were "still together as a couple," Kim took a long pause before saying, "No."

"No, period?" Robinson asked. "Done and over?"

"No. No, period," Kim affirmed. "Done and over."

Usman shrugged and agreed. "Yeah," he said.

Kim clarified, "But we're friends, but we're cool ... I told him, we can just be friends with benefits, I'm good with that. I told him that." At this, Usman — who was attending the reunion virtually from his home in Nigeria — covered his face to mask his laughter.

"I don't know, we don't really talk — I mean, we joke about it and everything," Kim continued, then added, "I just want to see him one last time."

The update came after a roller coaster of a season in which the couple struggled to secure the approval of Usman's mother, who insisted he find a second wife to provide him a child (something much older Kim could not and would not do).

After they finally got their blessing and each proposed to one another, they encountered another hiccup when they learned a second marriage in Nigeria would jeopardize Usman's U.S. immigration prospects.

They abandoned the idea of multiple wives and Usman unexpectedly suggested adopting his brother's son, despite having not asked his brother for permission to relocate the child to America.

With that plan also out the window, the couple reached a breaking point, leading to their split, with one particularly fraught exchange ending when Kim left her engagement ring and stormed out.

"Kimberly does not understand the kind of sacrifices I'm making to be together in life," Usman said. "She is walking away all the time. Then later, she come[s] back and [says] 'sorry.' Things that I care about is who is that person that can give me peace, and I think we'll never have peace, me and Kimberly."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.