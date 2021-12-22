90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek: Stephanie Considers Breaking Celibacy Vow with High School Ex

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Stephanie Matto invites her ex from high school to take a bath with her during a house party

Stephanie Matto may be ready to break her vow of celibacy.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Stephanie reignites a crush on her high school ex-boyfriend, Fred.

It all takes place when Stephanie throws a house party with some old friends, and Fred just happens to be on the guest list. In the clip, the old friends begin to flirt while they play beer pong with their peers.

"I like that Fred is unafraid to be himself. Crazy outfit. Crazy hair. Funny and goofy," she shares in a confessional. "I really love odd, quirky, eccentric types. This is a common thread between all people I've dated."

Stephanie and Fred dated when she was 15, and she considered losing her virginity to him. In a one-on-one conversation, she reminds Fred that he was her "first" for lots of things. "Of course, I was your first you were f---ing 15," Fred responds.

The pair settle in for a private drink away from the party. "Cheers to reconnecting after all these years," she says. "That was so f---ing long ago."

Stephanie Matto Single Life Credit: Discovery+

Fred and Stephanie laugh, and their chemistry appears to heat up. While she has been celibate for over two-and-a-half years, she makes a move on Fred. Her way of doing that is by asking Fred if he wants to take a bath with her.

"Fred and I are getting along. We're feeling very comfortable with each other, and with people that I'm attracted to, and I have a few drinks, my first instinct is to have a bath," she says to the camera. "I just really love taking baths with people. I'm like a bathtub hoe."

Stephanie adds: "I might lose my celibacy tonight. This is going to be the moment that I've been waiting for."

Stephanie first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 when she traveled to meet then-girlfriend Erika Owens in Australia. She saw a similarity between Fred and Erika's personalities. "Fred represents my type perfectly," she said of the "quirky" individuals. "But, there's a lot more that should go into consideration when it comes to me dating somebody."

Though she speaks openly about her celibacy, her career moves are aligned with her sexuality. Stephanie started a social media platform for people to share adult content, from photos and videos, to selling products.