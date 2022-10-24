'90 Day' 's Natalie Says She 'Can't Waste My Life' Waiting for Josh to Be More Certain About Having Kids

Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed Natalie and Josh considering commitment — if Josh would agree to the possibility of children

Published on October 24, 2022 09:00 PM
Photo: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein have finally talked about their future — but it wasn't exactly what Natalie wanted to hear.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple ended their time in Arizona on a positive note, though Natalie learned that Josh wasn't certain seeing children in his future. As the trip came to a close, Natalie decided it was time to be clear with Josh.

"I want to have a family eventually. I want to be a mom," Natalie said. "I can't waste my life on someone who doesn't want a family."

Josh then referenced his son, as well as his ex wife who he's still very close with. "I didn't say I didn't want a family, I have a family," he responded.

"But I want my own. I want my child," Natalie said.

Joe Buglewicz/TLC

Just as Natalie was upfront about wanting children, Josh was honest about his own views. Because of his packed work schedule, he was not looking to add anything else to his life that required his attention.

"It's not out of the question, but I don't know. It's not a priority of mine right now because, as you can see, I have a lot going on, and my time is super limited. I don't want to take something else on that I won't be able to give my time and attention to."

"Thank you for your answer," Natalie said. "I didn't like it."

Natalie, who has struggled with unsuccessful IVF, was set on becoming a mother and determined to leave Josh if he wouldn't agree to a future with children.

Though the conversation was heavy and inconclusive, Natalie and Josh decided to take a moment to think things over separately. They kissed goodbye with the understanding that their relationship wasn't over — at least not yet. The future would depend on whether they could find common ground.

"I'm going to do some thinking, and I would like for you to do some thinking," Josh said as he left. "I want to keep going with you, but, I mean, I don't want to keep going on a loop-de-loop. I'm emotionally drained today."

Natalie agreed to think about next steps but put the burden on Josh when it came to this make-or-break decision for their relationship.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

