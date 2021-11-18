90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Gets Upset When Her Blind Date Orders a Cocktail: 'Not Nice'

Natalie Mordovtseva's journey to find love is off to a rocky start on 90 Day: The Single Life.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season 2 premiere, Natalie goes on her first-ever blind date with a man named Johnny. Before heading into the restaurant, she admits to the cameras she's "nervous" — but her nerves quickly turn to frustration once the date begins.

After introducing themselves, Natalie immediately asks Johnny about the beverage he selected prior to her arrival. Johnny reveals he's sipping on a Red Bull vodka, which sparks concern in Natalie.

"I am surprised because Johnny looked even better than on [the] pictures," Natalie says in a confessional. "But when I enter [the] restaurant, he had a drink. And I was like, 'Not nice.' I don't want to have dates with guys who [are] obsessed with drinks because I consider [a] man as a potential father of my kids."

Unable to hide her annoyance in Johnny's behavior, she curtly tells him she wants water when he asks her if she'd like him to order her a drink.

"So you don't drink alcohol? ... Not on the first date?" Johnny asks as Natalie replies, "I don't feel like drinking. I mean, I'm not a party girl and I would not want to look for a party guy because we would not match."

Natalie explains her choice to not drink is linked to her desire to be a mother. "I'm sorry for that [if] I'm difficult. It's the way I am," she says.

Noticing Natalie is upset by his alcohol consumption, Johnny gets up to place his Red Bull vodka at the bar.

"I'm getting a water," he says. "When there's a bartender, we'll call him when he gets over here."

Johnny's gesture seemed to do the trick, and Natalie began to calm down and settle into the date.

"My opinion about Johnny went on a high level when he took his drink and removed it. And he said, 'I do it for you,'" she tells the cameras. "It makes me feel good because [my ex-husband] Michael [Youngquist] never chose me over alcohol."

Like Natalie, Debbie Johnson is also heading out on a first date in the premiere episode. Meanwhile, Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester both struggle to keep their sexual relationship in the past.

And as Ed "Big Ed" Brown also experiences an awkward date of his own, the passion between Jeniffer Tarazona and her long-distance love, Jesse Meester, begins to fade.