'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Tells Caesar to 'Go to Hell' for 'Insulting' Ukraine

Tensions are rising between Natalie Mordovtseva and Caesar Mack during the second part of 90 Day: The Single Life reunion.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Caesar tells host Shaun Robinson that even though his relationship with Ukrainian woman Alona didn't work out, he's "got two" new "girlfriends" in Ukraine: "Stella and Katrina. I met them online. And they both want to date me."

Caesar adds that he is already planning for a future with both women once they move to the U.S. "After that, probably, they're going to get pregnant and we're going to have kids," he explains. "And we'll all have kids together as a family."

Caesar. TLC

Caesar's castmates appear surprised about his revelation, with Tim Malcolm exclaiming, "I'm about to break bro code. Caesar, you're talking crazy now. I was down with you until then."

Debbie Johnson worries that he's being scamming and begins to question the financial arrangement.

Caesar claims, "I don't have to give them any money. I don't give them anything."

Veronica Rodriguez insists the women are only with him because "they think you can give them things."

He responds, "No probably because their men treat them wrong there, where I can treat them like a real woman. And they can sit there and then go to school. They can educate themselves."

Joe Buglewicz/TLC, Daniel Clark Cunningham/TLC

Natalie, who is also Ukrainian, then becomes visibly angry, telling Caesar: "You're insulting my country right now. I think it's bulls---. I don't believe it. I think they don't exist. Go to hell."

Caesar responds, "It's not even like that. I think you're thinking of something different."

But Natalie refuses to engage. "I'm not talking to you anymore," she says. "I choose my country."

The confrontation comes on the heels of Natalie storming out of the reunion on last week's episode after she was forced to choose between her past with Mike Youngquist or a future with Josh Weinstein.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.