'90 Day' : Natalie Storms Out When Forced to Choose Between Her Past with Mike or a Future with Josh

Natalie Mordovtseva has been struggling to decide if her life lies with Mike Youngquist or Josh Weinstein.

During Monday's reunion episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie was confronted by other cast members who accused her of holding on to her marriage with Mike even as she pursued a romantic relationship with Josh.

When host Shaun Robinson asked Natalie whether she clinged to Mike for security or if she genuinely wanted to be in a relationship with him, the Ukrainian native replied, "I'm not holding on to Mike. Mike is a part of my life, we talk."

A cast member asked, "Are you in love with him though? Do you love him?"

Natalie responded, "I just couldn't cope, I couldn't cope with what life I got. That's it, it's not Michael's fault, but that doesn't mean I have to run like…."

Things escalated after another cast member later pressed her that she could only pick one person, prompting Natalie to pause in silence before storming off the set, saying, "I'm sorry I need to go, I cannot listen to it."

When speaking to producers on camera backstage about how she felt, Natalie said, "I feel like if I'm such a monster, what's the problem? Go, leave me. I mean I'm not running after. Whatever."

At the end of last week's episode, Mike sent Natalie home to Florida despite her pleas to reunite with him.

Natalie's visit to Mike in Seattle was emotional for Natalie, Mike and his mom Trish, who included herself in their vulnerable conversations.

In a confessional, Mike said he and Trish "have questions, and it's just a matter of whether we're going to get answers or not."

Trish also mentioned Mike's decision to assist Natalie's mother as she was fleeing Ukraine. "And then still, out of the kindness of his heart — because he is such a kind guy — he still sends $1,000 to your mom and helps her," she said.

Natalie interjected, "And I'm grateful to Mike, I'm telling you. I'm grateful to him a lot, and I'm sorry."

Natalie — who had just confessed that she still loves Mike — later remorsefully defended why she was at their home again. "I want you to know that I was honest to Michael and I came with right feelings. But, the hell we went through with Michael, and what we experience because of COVID, work — I didn't want anymore destroy myself. So, I step away."

In a confessional, Trish claimed Natalie was lying about "whatever she was telling me."

Trish's confrontation in the episode made Natalie cry, prompting her to retreat into Mike's arms.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.