90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Mordovtseva is questioning where she fits in to her on-again boyfriend Josh Weinstein's life.

On Monday night's episode, the Ukrainian native told producers on the series that she was meeting with Josh's ex-wife Candace and the son they share together, Jett. "I'm afraid if they don't like me, it can be [a] breakup point for us," she said.

After Josh met up with Natalie, he told her that Candace has a boat and they would be taking part in an outing on the lake. "They're very close to me," Josh said. "I'm sure you'll do fine. I'm sure you guys are gonna get along — just be yourself."

But Natalie explained she had some worries about meeting Candace on the couple's car ride, telling Josh, "I don't know if it's normal to be friends with your exes." Josh, for his part, admitted it "isn't the normal situation," but said, "I like everyone getting along. That's my thing. I want everybody to get along."

In a confessional, Josh added that he "tried to prepare Natalie that Candace and I are very close," detailing that they know each other since they were teens and have "a long past."

TLC

As the episode progressed, Natalie and Josh arrived at their destination and spotted Candace on a boat with her and Josh's son. "Oh my gosh, Candace is [a] very beautiful woman," Natalie admitted in a confessional. "But, I'm a beautiful woman too. But the thing about me — I never compete."

As the group met and exchanged hellos, Natalie admitted in a confessional that she was "so f---ing angry I [wore] a black T-shirt and not [something] sexy," stating that Candace showed up to the daytime outing "naked."

Still, the two women got along, making small talk, before Candace introduced herself in a confessional, detailing that she and Josh were married for nine years and he remains her "best friend."

"I tell him about my day, I tell him, 'I love you.' People sometimes think that we're together," she said. "It's important for Josh and I to make sure I approve of who he's dating, and I think that he will take what I have to say to heart."

After taking part in some fishing as a group — with Natalie less than enthused — she and Candace chatted with one another about Josh and where the former pair's relationship went wrong.

Candace admitted that she and Josh decided they would "be better as friends," and she had someone she is currently seeing.

"Josh and I are close, as you know. Is that a problem for you?" Candace asked Natalie, to which she responded, "No." Candace explained that others in the past have taken issue with their close relationship, though.

Candace also admitted to Natalie that she was "different" from other women Josh has dated, telling her, "He usually dates girls that are younger, just a different look. That's all."

In a confessional, Natalie told viewers, "I feel like it's time for me to tell Josh what I want. I want family and child, and I will be with a man who gives me that."

She explained, though, "If I tell him, it could be break up point for me and Josh. I risk it. I risk it all."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.