90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Mordovtseva refused to believe she could be pregnant after a one-night slip-up.

On Monday night's episode, after an intimate evening with on-again boyfriend Josh Weinstein, the Ukrainian native revealed to friends she didn't believe a single unprotected sexual encounter could result in pregnancy.

When 90 Day producers followed up, asking Natalie if she was nervous about a possible pregnancy scare, she replied, "From one night? No — can it? I don't think so."

Though Natalie's friends appeared skeptical about her decision to forgo protection, Natalie explained, "I'm a grownup woman, I do what I want, okay? I wanted to have fun, I had my fun."

Natalie recounted how she left Los Angeles on "very bad terms" with Josh after a blowout fight. After spending time together, Josh had to leave the city for work — and Natalie questioned why work was more important than her time with him.

But with a bit of time and space away from Josh, Natalie was realizing how much she missed him — even as she remained uncertain about the next steps in their relationship. "Will I ever see him again? Honestly, I don't know. Because, like, we parted bad," she told her friends. "He's like, 'I have to go, I have work.' I'm there for him. He's not there for me. I left, I cry, that's it."

In a hopefully sign, Josh had reached out to Natalie since the argument: "He wrote, like, 'I miss you, sorry, I wish we had more time together.'"

Later, at home, Natalie received a FaceTime call from Josh. There was no talk of potential pregnancy — but lots of conversation about what comes next for the two singles.

"Maybe you can come out to Arizona," Josh said. "I'm getting to know you. You're getting to know me. We like each other. I think there's chemistry. We just need to spend more time together to really figure out what this is."

In another positive sign, he added, "I want to introduce you to some of the closest people to me. So you can actually get to know me a little bit better."

Natalie responded, "I think you doing a big step, and I thank you for that. But will you give me the time there?"

Natalie later admitted in a confessional interview she realized how serious the trip was and that "it could be make it or break it for us."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.