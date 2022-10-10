'90 Day' : Natalie Insists She Can't Be Pregnant After Just 'One Night' of Unprotected Sex with Josh

Natalie and Josh left things on uncertain terms during 90 Day: The Single Life, but a trip to meet his family is in the future

By
Published on October 10, 2022 09:00 PM
CR6919_90DayTheSingleLife_S3_PressImages_Natalie_062922
Photo: Joe Buglewicz/TLC

90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Mordovtseva refused to believe she could be pregnant after a one-night slip-up.

On Monday night's episode, after an intimate evening with on-again boyfriend Josh Weinstein, the Ukrainian native revealed to friends she didn't believe a single unprotected sexual encounter could result in pregnancy.

When 90 Day producers followed up, asking Natalie if she was nervous about a possible pregnancy scare, she replied, "From one night? No — can it? I don't think so."

Though Natalie's friends appeared skeptical about her decision to forgo protection, Natalie explained, "I'm a grownup woman, I do what I want, okay? I wanted to have fun, I had my fun."

Natalie recounted how she left Los Angeles on "very bad terms" with Josh after a blowout fight. After spending time together, Josh had to leave the city for work — and Natalie questioned why work was more important than her time with him.

But with a bit of time and space away from Josh, Natalie was realizing how much she missed him — even as she remained uncertain about the next steps in their relationship. "Will I ever see him again? Honestly, I don't know. Because, like, we parted bad," she told her friends. "He's like, 'I have to go, I have work.' I'm there for him. He's not there for me. I left, I cry, that's it."

In a hopefully sign, Josh had reached out to Natalie since the argument: "He wrote, like, 'I miss you, sorry, I wish we had more time together.'"

Later, at home, Natalie received a FaceTime call from Josh. There was no talk of potential pregnancy — but lots of conversation about what comes next for the two singles.

"Maybe you can come out to Arizona," Josh said. "I'm getting to know you. You're getting to know me. We like each other. I think there's chemistry. We just need to spend more time together to really figure out what this is."

In another positive sign, he added, "I want to introduce you to some of the closest people to me. So you can actually get to know me a little bit better."

Natalie responded, "I think you doing a big step, and I thank you for that. But will you give me the time there?"

Natalie later admitted in a confessional interview she realized how serious the trip was and that "it could be make it or break it for us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 day single-life-natalie
''90 Day Fiancé' 's Natalie Sobs That Josh 'Doesn't Care About My Feelings' and Calls It Off
90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
'90 Day: The Single Life' : Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
90 Day Fiance cast
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Bilal Fears Shaeeda Will 'Abandon' Him If They Have a Baby
90 Day Fiance cast
'90 Day Fiancé' : Shaeeda Vows to Take Bilal to Court If They Don't Try for a Baby by Her 40th
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Usman and a Female Friend Trigger Kim's Insecurity: 'She's Everything I'm Not'
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day Fiancé' : Jenny Worries Her Resistance to 'Spice Up' Sex with Sumit Puts Their Relationship 'in Jeopardy'
90 Day Fiancé: Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
'90 Day Fiancé:' Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Debbie Admits She's 'More Scared Than Ever' After Professing Her Love to Tony
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles https://drive.google.com/file/d/14r33___eSfROulTAmLD5qDv05BWc3Sgi/view
'90 Day Fiancé' : Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
The End for '90 Day Fiancé' 's Usman and Kim? After Milkshake Toss He Warns: 'This Is Not Healthy for Us'
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DkEzOB9AK-tYwzDhxrrJS2sAy9odJbNo/view 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Wants to Lock It Down a 'Million Percent' with Josh — on Date 2
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day Fiancé's' Sumit Wants to Explore Kama Sutra with Unimpressed Jenny: 'Make Love and Go to Sleep'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day Fiancé's' Kim Tells Usman to 'Go Look for 5,000 Wives' and Searches for Flights After Polygamy Fight
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Kathy Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Kathy Hilton's Breakdown – Over a Conga Line – Wreaks Havoc on Final Hours of 'RHOBH' Trip to Aspen