'90 Day' : As Mike's Mom Pushes for Divorce, Natalie's Chances to Win Him Back Shrink — for 'Right Now' at Least

"I will not be the person who divorces Mike," Natalie said on Monday's final episode of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all special

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on December 12, 2022 10:00 PM
Photo: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Mordovtseva is still questioning whether her future is with Mike Youngquist or Josh Weinstein.

During Monday night's final tell-all episode, Natalie was confronted about the fact she refuses to choose between the men since she has no to divorce Mike but is still interested in Josh.

"I don't know, it's strange," Natalie said of her complicated status with Mike. "He's been there for me for seven years. He's not going out of my life. I don't know how you call it. But do I love him? I don't know. [The] pain he went through because of me — if I love him for sure, could I do this to him? I don't know."

Mike was equally non-committal: "I will always have love for Natalie. We have history."

When pressed whether she wanted a relationship with Josh or Mike, Natalie silently stood up and went to sit on Mike's lap and collapse into him.

However, when she did speak, she confused things further, acknowledging, "I'm not ready for a relationship. I'm not. He said the truth. I'm not."

At that, Josh admitted he was as unsure as ever whether about his relationship with Natalie and that he never truly understood where she stood with Mike.

"I mean, she talks to him daily," Josh said. I'm not going to pry into their conversations. I'm just not like that."

Then Mike's mom Trish came on stage and confronted Natalie.

"You purposely chased Michael until he got you over here, and then you ran off," she said as Mike shook his head. "Your goal was to get here, and that was it. It wasn't about if you love Michael because you don't. And you're not going to love this man more than you did him."

In the face of a barrage of accusations by Trish, Natalie said, "Unfortunately, or fortunately, you're my mother-in-law, and I will not disrespect you. I can't. I'm sorry."

When asked whether she believed Mike was over Natalie, Trish said she thought her son was "three-quarters over Natalie" but said she wouldn't speak on camera about why Mike hasn't divorced Natalie yet.

Still, she insisted, "The time has come, and he is working on it."

After Josh said he needed to reevaluate his relationship with Natalie, host Shaun Robinson declared, "It is crystal clear that we're not going to solve this tonight."

As the cast headed backstage, Natalie said in an interview: "I mean I'm fine. If I have to die alone, it's OK. I mean, [it's] just hard to listen. I'm such a disaster, and it's all my fault."

Mike urged her one last time, "You need to figure out what you want. That's all I can say."

Though Natalie clearly remained torn mentally, it seemed pretty clear where her heart was: "Michael, no matter what he's my protecter. ... I just feel it. He's there for me. And Josh, he's just having fun. He said what he said, and you know, God bless. Whatever."

