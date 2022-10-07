During a romantic mountain getaway, 90 Day: The Single Life's Veronica and Justin encounter an unexpected barrier to intimacy.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Veronica is ready to take things to the next level with Justin.

"You can't build a relationship on just good sex, but bad sex can absolutely break a good relationship," she says in a confessional. "And if Justin and I aren't sexually compatible, that's a hundred percent game over."

After teasing him for being distracted by her "bosom" while merging lanes on their way to the mountains, Veronica confronts Justin. She admits that she's "trying to merge into" him but was discouraged when he didn't kiss her at her house.

"I didn't," he admits, before explaining that, "A couple times a year, I get cold sores right here on the lips, and I have one … I would feel horrible if I gave you mouth herpes."

After admitting that this news "definitely changes the vibe for the weekend," Veronica expresses some uncertainty.

"Now, we can't even kiss," Veronica says, a twinge of disappointment in her voice. "I don't know how we're going to do this."

The 90 Day star, who has her heart set on a cozy couple's weekend getaway, then suggests an unconventional solution.

"Are we going to just, like, Pretty Woman it up?" Veronica asks. "Like, we can do it — but no kissing?"

The pair laugh things off before arriving at their destination where, cold sore notwithstanding, Veronica is ready to get closer to Justin than ever.

"I am determined to not let this cold sore be the end of our banging weekend," she says.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.