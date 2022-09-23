'90 Day: The Single Life' : Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left

On the next 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for a commitment from Josh Weinstein after they slept together.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Natalie reveals she likes Josh "a lot" but was upset when he left immediately after sex.

"I was in that moment in his arms and I forgot my name, you know?" she says. "But, it's not the way I expected it to be."

"I wanted him to stay with me. Kiss me, touch me, share tenderness together," adds Natalie, whom we first met in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. "But he [was] like, 'I need to go.' Practically, like, he stand up and left."

Natalie realizes that she is not alone in getting mixed signals from a man.

"This is a common situation," she admits. "You fall for [a] guy, you don't know if he falls back for you. You just try to build something with him, like blind."

Not all hope is lost for Natalie because Josh, a modeling agency CEO, invited her to meet his friends after having sex.

"It's good after sex he invited me somewhere," she shares. "It gives me hope."

Natalie then prepares for her night out with Josh and admits that she wants to look her best.

"Josh is surrounded by models all the time," she says in a confessional. "And it is important for me putting up [sic] makeup and dress to meet Josh's friends. To show that I am fabulous, beautiful, gorgeous."

After seeing Natalie in a yellow satin dress, Josh begins to compliment her looks, saying she is "smashing, stunning, beautiful, gorgeous."

However, the flattery is not enough for Natalie who is looking for a commitment before she leaves Los Angeles.

"Even though Josh compliments me on my looks, I'm frustrated with Josh because I don't know what to think and it's my last day in L.A.," she admits. "I need to have reassurance of him like being into me and being committed to me."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.