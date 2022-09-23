'90 Day: The Single Life' : Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

By
Published on September 23, 2022 10:00 AM

On the next 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for a commitment from Josh Weinstein after they slept together.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Natalie reveals she likes Josh "a lot" but was upset when he left immediately after sex.

"I was in that moment in his arms and I forgot my name, you know?" she says. "But, it's not the way I expected it to be."

"I wanted him to stay with me. Kiss me, touch me, share tenderness together," adds Natalie, whom we first met in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. "But he [was] like, 'I need to go.' Practically, like, he stand up and left."

90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
TLC

Natalie realizes that she is not alone in getting mixed signals from a man.

"This is a common situation," she admits. "You fall for [a] guy, you don't know if he falls back for you. You just try to build something with him, like blind."

Not all hope is lost for Natalie because Josh, a modeling agency CEO, invited her to meet his friends after having sex.

"It's good after sex he invited me somewhere," she shares. "It gives me hope."

90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
TLC

Natalie then prepares for her night out with Josh and admits that she wants to look her best.

"Josh is surrounded by models all the time," she says in a confessional. "And it is important for me putting up [sic] makeup and dress to meet Josh's friends. To show that I am fabulous, beautiful, gorgeous."

90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
TLC

After seeing Natalie in a yellow satin dress, Josh begins to compliment her looks, saying she is "smashing, stunning, beautiful, gorgeous."

However, the flattery is not enough for Natalie who is looking for a commitment before she leaves Los Angeles.

"Even though Josh compliments me on my looks, I'm frustrated with Josh because I don't know what to think and it's my last day in L.A.," she admits. "I need to have reassurance of him like being into me and being committed to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DkEzOB9AK-tYwzDhxrrJS2sAy9odJbNo/view 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Wants to Lock It Down a 'Million Percent' with Josh — on Date 2
90 Day Fiancé
'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Debbie Is 'Tingly All Over' in Romantic Tryst with Tony After 14-Year Celibacy
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day Fiancé' : Honeymooners Jenny and Sumit Vow to Start a 'New Life' After Being Disowned
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day Fiancé's' Kim Tells Usman to 'Go Look for 5,000 Wives' and Searches for Flights After Polygamy Fight
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day Fiancé's' Kim Admits Putting Relationship with Usman at Risk, Vows 'Never' to Date Again
90 Day Fiancé's Kim Reconsiders Letting Usman to Have a Second Wife: 'Your A-- Is Pissing Me Off'
'90 Day Fiancé's' Kim Hurls Milkshake at Usman After He Tries to Persuade Her to Allow Second Wife
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
''90 Day Fiancé' :' Jenny Forces Husband Sumit to Choose Between 'His Parents and Our Happiness'
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny. TLC
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny
90 Day Fiancé: Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick' Hi there, can I please a screengrab of the three of them from the video clip for tout? and then another screengrab of his ex with his current wife shaeeda please? thank u! video is ready @ 6311603916112
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
I Love A Mama's Boy Exclusive Clip
'I Love a Mama's Boy' Meets 'Fatal Attraction' as Brittany and Matt Get Heated over Cheating Accusations
Ari And Bini pose for photos in the street in Addis Ababa, for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on May 11, 2021.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Card Placeholder Image
'90 Day Fiancé' : Thaís's Dad Offers a Stern 'Already?' When She Says She's Marrying Patrick in a Month
whitney way thore
Whitney Way Thore 'Doesn't Remember Life' Without Ex Lennie but Misses Long-Distance Boyfriend
90 day fiancé - Thaís and Patrick
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Resists 'Complicated' Pre-Marriage Demand Thaís Wants Resolved 'Immediately'
Seeking Sister Wife
'Seeking Sister Wife' : Danielle Struggles to 'Adapt' After Nick's 'Midnight Rendezvous' with Jennifer